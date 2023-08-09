Which Yankees players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9

The New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are featured on today's MLB Immaculate Grid. That means that those who intend on completing today's grid will have to know which players have ever suited up for both franchises. Fortunately, there's a pretty recent answer.

Current Pirates slugger Andrew McCutchen, who was a Pirate to begin his career as well, briefly spent time in New York. The Yankees traded for him at the 2018 Trade Deadline, making him the perfect answer for this prompt.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 9: Which Yankees players have also played for the Pirates?

As with the vast majority of prompts on the MLB Immaculate Grid, Rich Hill is another answer. He's played for 13 teams. This year, he began the season with the Pirates, but in 2014, he was on the Yankees.

Some other, less common answers to this prompt on the MLB Grid include:

Greg Allen (Pirates in 2022, currently with Yanks)

Miguel Andujar (came up with Yankees, joined Pittsburgh in 2022)

AJ Burnett (spent 2009-2011 in NY, 2012-2015 with PIT)

Ji-Man Choi (2017 in New York, just traded to the Pirates)

Rich Gossage (1978-1989 with Yanks, 1977 in Pittsburgh)

Clay Holmes (traded from PIT to NYY in 2021)

Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is another good answer. He came up with Pittsburgh and played there from 2013-2017.

Gerrit Cole played for the Yankees and Pirates

Be sure to visit Baseball Reference. There, a database can be found to note every player who ever played a single inning for both of these franchises.