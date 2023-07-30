Which Yankees players have also played for the Twins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers July 30

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a square for the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. Therefore, participants are required to identify players who have played for both teams.

Fortunately, plenty of players have suited up for both franchises over the years. Hence, there are too many options to choose from.

An astonishing total of 214 players have represented both teams. This article will guide you through a few of those names.

MLB Immaculate Grid July 30: Which Yankees players have also played for the Twins?

The first name that immediately springs to mind is Joey Gallo. The two-time All-Star spent barely one year at the New York Yankees, and it was a tumultuous one. He is now at the Minnesota Twins, and so is his hot-and-cold bat.

Twins outfielder Joey Gallo had a rough spell at the Yankees

Gallo’s 17 home runs this season still lead the Twins, but he has also has struck out three times or more in 13 games already.

Yankees legend Billy Martin is a great choice for today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. Martin's legacy spans both on-field brilliance and fiery managerial prowess.

As an All-Star second baseman, he left an indelible mark with theYankees in 1956, appearing in five World Series and boasting a formidable .566 slugging percentage over eleven seasons in the majors. He played only one season for the Twins, joining in 1961.

National Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is another excellent choice. Winfield's illustrious 22-year Hall of Fame career epitomized consistent productivity on both offense and defense.

Accumulating over 3,100 hits and 1,800 RBI, Winfield was a formidable force throughout his tenure. Despite never securing an MVP award or topping statistical charts, his six Gold Glove awards and twelve All-Star selections solidified his status as a baseball great.

Winfield signed for the Yankees twice, first in 1981 and then again in 1990. In total, he played nine seasons in pinstripes. He also represented the Twins for one season, joining in 1993.

Other answers include:

Spencer Adams

Bernie Allen

John Anderson

Pete Appleton

Tyler Austin

Luis Ayala

Don Baylor

Walter Beall

Lou Berberet

Garland Braxton

Bullet Joe Bush

Tommy Byrne

Archie Campbell

Roy Carlyle

Ben Chapman

Mike Chartak

Al Cicotte

Tex Clevenger

Orth Collins

Bartolo Colon

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.