  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • White Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

White Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Published Jul 03, 2025 16:52 GMT
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

The LA Dodgers have handled business through the first two games of this series at Dodger Stadium, and now they’ll look to finish the sweep against a struggling Chicago White Sox squad on Thursday night.

Ad

With Dustin May getting the ball for Los Angeles and veteran Aaron Civale trying to salvage a win for Chicago, this one feels like a matchup where early momentum will be everything.

White Sox vs Dodgers – Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Aaron Civale (White Sox): The former Brewers starter is 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA, 29 strikeouts in 38 innings, and a 1.47 WHIP this season. He’s battled control issues (4 walks in his last 4‑inning start) but remains a serviceable innings-eater for a rebuilding Chicago team.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dustin May (Dodgers): Returning from multiple arm surgeries, May is 4-5 with a 4.68 ERA, 75 strikeouts in 82.2 innings, and a 1.33 WHIP. His 8.2 K/9 rate indicates swing-and-miss potential, though control and durability remain questions.

Hot Hitters

White Sox – Andrew Benintendi

A reliable veteran presence, Benintendi is batting .238 with 10 homers, 33 RBIs, and a .744 OPS across 58 games. His patience and clutch bat make him one of Chicago’s best bets to break a low-scoring game.

Ad

Dodgers – Mookie Betts

Betts has delivered consistent production (.246 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBIs, .697 OPS) and elite defense. His ability to set the table and impact run-scoring plays will be vital in what could be a tight game.

Projected Lineups

Chicago White Sox (Away Team)

  • RF Mike Tauchman
  • SS Chase Meidroth
  • LF Andrew Benintendi
  • 1B Miguel Vargas
  • C Kyle Teel
  • 2B Lenyn Sosa
  • DH Ryan Noda
  • 3B Josh Rojas
  • CF Michael Taylor
  • SP: Aaron Civale (R) - 1-4, 4.74 ERA

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team)

Ad
  • DH Shohei Ohtani
  • SS Mookie Betts
  • 1B Freddie Freeman
  • C Will Smith
  • RF Teoscar Hernandez
  • CF Andy Pages
  • LF Michael Conforto
  • 3B Enrique Hernandez
  • 2B Tommy Edman
  • SP: Dustin May (R) - 4-5, 4.68 ERA

Injury Report

White Sox

  • Luis Robert Jr. – hamstring soreness; day-to-day
  • No other key White Sox injuries reported

Dodgers

  • Yoshinobu Yamamoto – resting post-start (expected return next series)
  • Blake Treinen – left elbow inflammation; 15-day IL

Current Odds, Best Bets & Prediction

  • White Sox Runline (+1.5): +113
  • Dodgers Runline (–1.5): –137
  • Over 9: –111
  • Under 9: –109
  • White Sox Moneyline: +233
  • Dodgers Moneyline: –295
Ad

Top Bets:

  1. Dodgers Moneyline (–295) – Despite May’s mixed season, LA’s lineup and home advantage make this a solid chalk play.
  2. Under 9 Runs (–109) – Both starters excel at keeping the game tight; expect few early mistakes.

Value Parlay: Dodgers ML + Under 9 offers a sharp, high-confidence combo that pays off well when favorites win low-scoring games.

Score Prediction: Dodgers 4, White Sox 2

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications