White Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

The LA Dodgers have handled business through the first two games of this series at Dodger Stadium, and now they’ll look to finish the sweep against a struggling Chicago White Sox squad on Thursday night.

Ad

With Dustin May getting the ball for Los Angeles and veteran Aaron Civale trying to salvage a win for Chicago, this one feels like a matchup where early momentum will be everything.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

White Sox vs Dodgers – Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Aaron Civale (White Sox): The former Brewers starter is 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA, 29 strikeouts in 38 innings, and a 1.47 WHIP this season. He’s battled control issues (4 walks in his last 4‑inning start) but remains a serviceable innings-eater for a rebuilding Chicago team.

Ad

Trending

Dustin May (Dodgers): Returning from multiple arm surgeries, May is 4-5 with a 4.68 ERA, 75 strikeouts in 82.2 innings, and a 1.33 WHIP. His 8.2 K/9 rate indicates swing-and-miss potential, though control and durability remain questions.

Hot Hitters

White Sox – Andrew Benintendi

A reliable veteran presence, Benintendi is batting .238 with 10 homers, 33 RBIs, and a .744 OPS across 58 games. His patience and clutch bat make him one of Chicago’s best bets to break a low-scoring game.

Ad

Dodgers – Mookie Betts

Betts has delivered consistent production (.246 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBIs, .697 OPS) and elite defense. His ability to set the table and impact run-scoring plays will be vital in what could be a tight game.

Projected Lineups

Chicago White Sox (Away Team)

RF Mike Tauchman

SS Chase Meidroth

LF Andrew Benintendi

1B Miguel Vargas

C Kyle Teel

2B Lenyn Sosa

DH Ryan Noda

3B Josh Rojas

CF Michael Taylor

SP: Aaron Civale (R) - 1-4, 4.74 ERA

Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team)

Ad

DH Shohei Ohtani

SS Mookie Betts

1B Freddie Freeman

C Will Smith

RF Teoscar Hernandez

CF Andy Pages

LF Michael Conforto

3B Enrique Hernandez

2B Tommy Edman

SP: Dustin May (R) - 4-5, 4.68 ERA

Injury Report

White Sox

Luis Robert Jr. – hamstring soreness; day-to-day

No other key White Sox injuries reported

Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto – resting post-start (expected return next series)

Blake Treinen – left elbow inflammation; 15-day IL

Current Odds, Best Bets & Prediction

White Sox Runline (+1.5): +113

Dodgers Runline (–1.5): –137

Over 9: –111

Under 9: –109

White Sox Moneyline: +233

Dodgers Moneyline: –295

Ad

Top Bets:

Dodgers Moneyline (–295) – Despite May’s mixed season, LA’s lineup and home advantage make this a solid chalk play. Under 9 Runs (–109) – Both starters excel at keeping the game tight; expect few early mistakes.

Value Parlay: Dodgers ML + Under 9 offers a sharp, high-confidence combo that pays off well when favorites win low-scoring games.

Score Prediction: Dodgers 4, White Sox 2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More