White Sox vs. Dodgers: Game 3 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 3, 2025

The LA Dodgers have handled business through the first two games of this series at Dodger Stadium, and now they’ll look to finish the sweep against a struggling Chicago White Sox squad on Thursday night.
With Dustin May getting the ball for Los Angeles and veteran Aaron Civale trying to salvage a win for Chicago, this one feels like a matchup where early momentum will be everything.
White Sox vs Dodgers – Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Aaron Civale (White Sox): The former Brewers starter is 1-4 with a 4.74 ERA, 29 strikeouts in 38 innings, and a 1.47 WHIP this season. He’s battled control issues (4 walks in his last 4‑inning start) but remains a serviceable innings-eater for a rebuilding Chicago team.
Dustin May (Dodgers): Returning from multiple arm surgeries, May is 4-5 with a 4.68 ERA, 75 strikeouts in 82.2 innings, and a 1.33 WHIP. His 8.2 K/9 rate indicates swing-and-miss potential, though control and durability remain questions.
Hot Hitters
White Sox – Andrew Benintendi
A reliable veteran presence, Benintendi is batting .238 with 10 homers, 33 RBIs, and a .744 OPS across 58 games. His patience and clutch bat make him one of Chicago’s best bets to break a low-scoring game.
Dodgers – Mookie Betts
Betts has delivered consistent production (.246 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBIs, .697 OPS) and elite defense. His ability to set the table and impact run-scoring plays will be vital in what could be a tight game.
Projected Lineups
Chicago White Sox (Away Team)
- RF Mike Tauchman
- SS Chase Meidroth
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- 1B Miguel Vargas
- C Kyle Teel
- 2B Lenyn Sosa
- DH Ryan Noda
- 3B Josh Rojas
- CF Michael Taylor
- SP: Aaron Civale (R) - 1-4, 4.74 ERA
Los Angeles Dodgers (Home Team)
- DH Shohei Ohtani
- SS Mookie Betts
- 1B Freddie Freeman
- C Will Smith
- RF Teoscar Hernandez
- CF Andy Pages
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Enrique Hernandez
- 2B Tommy Edman
- SP: Dustin May (R) - 4-5, 4.68 ERA
Injury Report
White Sox
- Luis Robert Jr. – hamstring soreness; day-to-day
- No other key White Sox injuries reported
Dodgers
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto – resting post-start (expected return next series)
- Blake Treinen – left elbow inflammation; 15-day IL
Current Odds, Best Bets & Prediction
- White Sox Runline (+1.5): +113
- Dodgers Runline (–1.5): –137
- Over 9: –111
- Under 9: –109
- White Sox Moneyline: +233
- Dodgers Moneyline: –295
Top Bets:
- Dodgers Moneyline (–295) – Despite May’s mixed season, LA’s lineup and home advantage make this a solid chalk play.
- Under 9 Runs (–109) – Both starters excel at keeping the game tight; expect few early mistakes.
Value Parlay: Dodgers ML + Under 9 offers a sharp, high-confidence combo that pays off well when favorites win low-scoring games.
Score Prediction: Dodgers 4, White Sox 2