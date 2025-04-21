White Sox vs. Red Sox: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 21, MLB 2025

Because of a unique holiday, the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox will wrap up their four-game set today in Boston at 11:10 am EDT. It's Patriots' Day, which is traditionally when the Red Sox play. They'll look to win the series today.

Ad

White Sox vs Red Sox Recent Form and Records

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The White Sox come into the game at 5-16, the second-worst record in baseball. That is on pace to win 39 games, which would be worse than their historic 121-loss season last year.

The Red Sox, thanks to a win over the White Sox, are now 12-11, one game over .500. They're coming off a series win over the Tampa Bay Rays, but they somehow lost a series to the White Sox just prior to that.

Ad

Trending

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Jonathan Cannon (0-2, 4.42 ERA, 18 strikeouts) vs. Walker Buehler (2-1, 5.23 ERA, 17 strikeouts).

Jonathan Cannon is on the mound (Imagn)

Jonathan Cannon was 5-10 with a 4.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 124.1 innings pitched last year.

Ad

Last Start: 4.1 innings pitched, three hits, no runs, two walks and four strikeouts.

Career vs. Red Sox: Three innings, 0.00 ERA, three hits, no walks and four strikeouts.

Walker Buehler was 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 75.1 innings pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

Last Start: Five innings, three hits, two runs, three walks and three strikeouts.

Career vs. White Sox: N/A

Must-watch Hitters

White Sox

Lenyn Sosa is leading the team in a few categories. He tops the White Sox in average (.271), on-base percentage (.301) and hits (19).

Ad

Andrew Benintendi is leading the White Sox with three home runs so far.

Red Sox

Trevor Story is leading the Red Sox with five home runs already. He also leads the team with a .318 average and 27 total hits.

Trevor Story has been red-hot (Imagn)

Wilyer Abreu is leading the Sox with a .405 on-base percentage. He has also added nine extra-base hits and 14 RBI.

Ad

Injuries

Today's update for the White Sox notes that second baseman Chase Meidroth is day-to-day with a thumb injury, though he did come in late yesterday. The Red Sox have no new update today, but Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito are working their way back from the IL now.

White Sox vs. Red Sox Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Total Red Sox -275 Red Sox -1.5 (-135) Over 9 (-102) White Sox +220 White Sox +1.5 (+110) Under 9 (-118)

Ad

White Sox vs Red Sox Expert Predictions

The pitching matchup gives a slight advantage to the White Sox. Jonathan Cannon and Walker Buehler have been almost the same this year so far, but Cannon was surprisingly decent last season. Buehler was not.

However, it's not a big margin and it's not as if Cannon is a budding All-Star. It's not enough to offset the chasm between the offenses, as Boston has a much stronger lineup.

Prediction: Red Sox 7, White Sox 3

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More