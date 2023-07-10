Who is Aidan Miller's girlfriend, Emily Rivera? A glimpse into the personal life of Phillies draft pick

Aidan Miller, a talented shortstop from Florida's J.W. Mitchell High School, was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies as the 27th overall pick in the MLB Draft on Sunday night. His girlfriend, Emily Rivera, took to Instagram to congratulate him on this remarkable achievement.

MY BOY IS A PHILLY!!!! to say i’m so proud of you is an understatement. you deserve every minute of this and more aid. watching all of your hard work from when we were 14 til now pay off is the best feeling, i can’t wait to be by your side and cheer you on for the rest! #gophilies - emiilyrivera

Emily, a native of Florida, and Aidan have openly shared their love on social media. The couple often posts lovely photos together, showcasing their strong bond.

3 years with my fave!!! so thankful to have you in my life for so many years, swipe for the best tbsthanks mrs widden for making aid sit next to me in 6th grade science🥲 - Emiilyrivera

prom with the best - emiilyrivera

Aidan Miller's career

Aidan Miller was born on June 9, 2004. In 2022, he represented the United States in the U-15 and U-18 Baseball World Cups, demonstrating his abilities and promise against elite opposition. Aiden Miller has shown his commitment to polishing his skills and improving as a player by deciding to play collegiate baseball at Arkansas.

He excelled at the U-18 Baseball World Cup with a stellar batting average of.478. He recorded eight RBI, seven walks, three triples, two home runs, and was named to the All-Tournament team as Team USA won the gold medal.

The young player's participation in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Baseball Game, where he not only won the home run derby but also took home the game's MVP honors, helped him further establish his profile.

