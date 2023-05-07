Who is Alex Cobb's wife Kelly Reynolds? A glimpse into the personal life of San Francisco Giants flamethrower

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb is a popular baseball player for the team. In 2016, he completed another important milestone when he married Kelly Reynolds.

Kelly is from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the daughter of John. Y. Reynolds and Paula G. Reynolds. She also has a sister named Kelsey. Kelly graduated from the University of Alabama.

She had a scary experience while she was still at school in 2011. A tornado blew through the campus right near her building. She and Cobb were on the phone at the moment when the service cut off. It was only later that she was able to send the message that she was alright.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex proposed to Kelly after dating for four years in 2014.

They have a unique engagement story. She and Alex went swimming at Sea World's Discovery Cove where a dolphin swam up to them with a buoy that read "Kelly, will you marry me?" She said yes to the proposal and they wed in 2016.

Kelly is also a gifted painter and often posts her paintings online.

Do Alex Cobb and Kelly Reynolds have children?

Kelly and Alex Cobb have two children. Their first daughter Chloe Elle Cobb was born on March 8, 2019. Their second daughter Everly Pauline Cobb was born on March 7, 2020.

They also have two dogs that are part of the family.

The couple live a happy and healthy life with their daughters as they juggle both their professional and personal lives.

Poll : 0 votes