Who is the best No. 1 MLB Draft pick since 2000? Listing greats who have been selected first in the 21st century

Since the 2000s, the MLB Draft has produced some of the most talented players in baseball history. From pitchers to position players, the first overall pick has been a coveted selection for teams looking to add a franchise-altering talent to their roster. But who stands out as the best No. 1 MLB Draft pick since 2000?

Joe Mauer was picked by the Minnesota Twins in 2001 and has a career WAR of 55.2. As local a hero as it gets in modern baseball, the Twins drafted the three-spot Minnesota high school star at the top of the 2001 draft and watched Mauer develop into one of the sweetest-swinging catchers in recent history.

Mauer became the first backstop to claim the AL batting title in 2006—his first of three batting crowns—and captured the 2009 AL MVP after leading the Junior Circuit in average, OBP, and slugging.

Mauer helped lead the Twins to four AL Central division titles in a span of seven seasons from 2004 to 2010 and collected his 2,000th career hit in 2018 before retiring at the end of the season. The Twins retired Mauer’s No. 7 in June 2019.

Best MLB Draft picks since 2000

One name that immediately comes to mind is Bryce Harper. The Washington Nationals selected him with the first overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, and he quickly became one of the most exciting young players in baseball.

In his rookie season, Harper hit .270 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs, winning the National League Rookie of the Year award. He followed that up with an MVP season in 2015, hitting .330 with 42 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Another player who has made a huge impact since being drafted first overall is Gerrit Cole. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Cole in 2011 and he quickly became one of the best pitchers in baseball.

He was an All-Star in 2015 and finished fourth in the Cy Young voting that year. After a trade to the Houston Astros, Cole continued to dominate, leading the American League in strikeouts in 2019 and finishing second in the Cy Young voting.

Kris Bryant is another player who has made a huge impact since being drafted first overall in the MLB Draft. The Chicago Cubs selected him in 2013, and he quickly became a key part of their championship team in 2016. That year, Bryant hit .292 with 39 home runs and 102 RBIs, winning the National League MVP award.

With the 272nd overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, the Mets found Jacob deGrom, who was both a pitcher and a shortstop in college. With two Cy Young Awards on his resume, Jacob deGrom is one of the great pitchers of his generation. But unlike most of the other pitchers on his level, deGrom wasn’t drafted particularly high, giving the Mets incredible bang for their buck based on his draft position.

All of these players have had incredible careers and have made a huge impact on the game of baseball. But one thing is for sure: being selected first overall in the MLB Draft is no guarantee of success. It takes hard work, dedication, and a love for the game to become one of the best players in baseball history.

