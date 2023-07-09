The MLB Draft, where top prospects will finally learn their new team and begin working their way up the minor league system, is tonight. It will span the two days following as well as it has 20 rounds, far more than any other sports league's draft.

It will begin tonight at 7 p.m. EST. The first two rounds will take place over the next few hours from that time. That will conclude Day 1, and Day 2, which holds rounds three through 10, will begin tomorrow at 2 p.m.

The third and final day, which holds rounds 11-20, will start again at 2 p.m. the day after.

TV schedule and more for MLB Draft

The first two rounds of the MLB Draft will be nationally televised on ESPN. You can watch that live on the channel or on the ESPN app with a TV provider. MLB Network will also have it live.

Fubo.TV, which is a live television surrogate streaming service, will have it if you don't have a television provider with ESPN.

The final two days of the draft will be exclusively streamed on MLB.com from 2 p.m. EST until the rounds end. This will be the only way to watch the MLB Draft on days two and three.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have an interesting decision to make to kickstart the MLB Draft tonight at 7 p.m. EST.

