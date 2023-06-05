Who are Bobby Miller's parents, Tracy and Bob? Family life of Dodgers rookie explored

An important turning point in Bobby Miller's career occurred on May 23, 2023, when he wore the Los Angeles Dodgers uniform and made his much-awaited MLB debut. Miller struck out against Sam Hilliard in his first MLB at-bat.

Bobby Miller's parents, Robert and Tracy Miller, helped him achieve his MLB aspirations. His parents saw him win his first MLB game after the Dodgers selected him as the 29th overall choice in the 2020 MLB draft.

"Great Day! 25th Anniversary and first pro win and now fireworks." - Bob Miller

Bobby developed his abilities as a top player for the Louisville Cardinals in collegiate baseball before breaking into the professional ranks. He was named a first All-American in 2018 thanks to his outstanding first-year performance.

Since March 2020, Tracy Trausch Miller, Bobby Miller's mother, has worked as a logistics consultant at Huntsman Corporation. She is a Rolling Meadows native. Tracy has vast experience in distribution, allocation, inventory management, and coordinating shipping operations to several international locations, with a breadth of knowledge spanning more than 15 years. She also devoted a year of her professional life to working as a Jazzercise group exercise instructor.

Robert Miller Sr., Bobby Miller's father, has been employed with 3D Pros since 2002. Bob finished his high school education at Rolling Meadows High School. He now resides in McHenry, Illinois.

Additionally, Bob has a brother called John Miller who is wed to Lori Miller, a certified massage therapist. They have raised three children together.

Bobby Miller's baseball career

Miller was chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers with the 29th overall choice in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft. Miller received a $2.2 million signing bonus when he joined the Dodgers. On the opening day of the 2021 season, Miller made his professional debut with the Great Lakes Loons as the starting pitcher.

Miller missed the Cactus League schedule and had a delayed start to the 2023 season because of a strained shoulder he suffered during spring training. He won his first start while giving up one run on four hits, one walk, and five strikeouts. He struck out against Sam Hilliard in his debut MLB game.

