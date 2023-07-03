Who is Brent Rooker's wife, Allie Oliver Rooker? A glimpse into personal life of Oakland Athletics outfielder

Terry Brent Rooker Jr. is an American professional baseball outfielder for the Oakland Athletics of the MLB. Born in Germantown, Tennessee, Rooker attended Mississippi State University, where he played college baseball for the Bulldogs.

During his time at Mississippi State, he was named the SEC Player of the Year in 2017 and was also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award.

Rooker made his MLB debut in 2020 with the Minnesota Twins. In terms of his personal life, it is known that he is married to his high school sweetheart, Allie Oliver Rooker.

Allie Oliver Rooker is a registered nurse and works at a hospital in the Twin Cities area. She is known for her kind and caring nature and she often shares pictures of her husband and their dog on her social media accounts. The couple frequently posts pictures of their adventures together and their travels around the world.

Brent and Allie met at the Evangelical Christian School in Memphis, Tennessee. Their love story began during their college years when they managed to do long distance.

The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Allie and Brent Rooker have a child together

Brent Rooker and Allie welcomed their first child, Blair Evelyn, on September 13, 2021. Brent Rooker often posts pictures of his wife and daughter on social media, showing his love and care for them. He recently posted a picture of them both with the caption,

"Blessed with the two most beautiful girls in the world."

Allie's unwavering support for Brent's baseball career is evident in every game he plays. She attends his matches, providing emotional support and cheering him on from the stands.

Allie's presence is a constant reminder to Brent of the love and encouragement he has by his side. Their partnership exemplifies the power of love and serves as an inspiration to others.

