Who is Bryce Elder's girlfriend, Bleu Davis? A glimpse into personal life of Braves pitcher

The Atlanta Braves have promoted pitcher Bryce Elder, who has cemented his place in this rotation. Despite having subpar sabermetrics, Bryce has the top ERA in the National League.

Elder and his high school sweetheart Bleu Davis have been together for eight years. Their relationship has always been public on social media, and the couple share many photos of their time together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Birthday Bleu! Ready to see you in Austin this weekend!" #itworks - bryce_elder13

Bleu, a Pisces, attended Tarleton State University to pursue nursing. She earned her degree in 2022 after years of perseverance and hard work.

“Don’t worry...I’ve done this lots of times” (; - bleudavis99

Bleu is Bryce Elder's biggest supporter and is always there to cheer him on. She shares Instagram posts expressing her support and how proud she is of him.

"I am so incredibly proud of you and all of your hard work ❤︎ Feeling so grateful I could be there to watch you live out your dream last night! I love you so much." - bluedavis99

Here are a few more pictures of the couple.

"Hᴀᴘᴘʏ Bɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ ❥ come home soon, I miss youuu" - bleudavis99

Bryce Elder's MLB career with the Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder signed a contract for $850,000 with the Atlanta Braves after being selected by them in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft.

Elder was added to the 40-man roster on April 12, 2022, and for the first time, he was elevated to the major leagues to make a spot start. He pitched 5+2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals that night.

Elder threw 54 innings throughout the course of the 2022 regular season, posting a 2-4 record and 3.17 ERA.

"Prolly a Sinker" - bryce_elder13

Before being chosen to play for the Atlanta Braves, Elder previously played for the Gwinnett Stripers, the Mississippi Braves, and the Rome Braves.

Poll : 0 votes