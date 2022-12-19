Who are Bryce Harper's parents Ron and Sheri Harper? All you need to know

Bryce Harper is one of the most recognizable faces in baseball. Since he began playing a decade ago, he has garnered fan attention and admiration like few have before him.

A native of the Las Vegas area, Harper is known for his religiousness, clean-living ways, and superlative baseball skills. Harper often appears in public with his wife, Kayla, and their four children. However, less is known about Harper's parents.

Bryce Harper @bryceharper3 🤟🏼 Merry Christmas to my amazing parents. They deserve the world! Want to give a huge shout out to @polarisorv for making this happen Christmas Day!🤟🏼 Merry Christmas to my amazing parents. They deserve the world! Want to give a huge shout out to @polarisorv for making this happen Christmas Day! 🎄🤟🏼 https://t.co/Oqia9GqFYf

"Merry Christmas to my amazing parents. They deserve the world! Want to give a huge shout out to @polarisorv for making this happen Christmas Day" - @ Bryce Harper

Harper began playing for the Washington Nationals in 2012. He quite literally burst into the league, hitting 22 home runs and 59 RBIs to be given the 2012 NL Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2015, Harper scored 118 runs and hit 42 home runs, leading the league in both categories and winning his first MVP designation. He was quickly becoming recognized as one of the top hitters in the MLB.

In 2019, Bryce Harper signed a mammoth 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies worth $330 million. He won the second MVP Award of his career in 2021 after leading the league in a flurry of areas such as .SLG, .OPS, and .OPS+.

In 2022, Bryce Harper led the way for the Phillies in the playoffs. He hit 6 home runs and 13 RBIs in the postseason. He was named the NLCS MVP after hitting .400 with a pair of home runs and 5 RBIs against the San Diego Padres. The Phillies eventually lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series.

Harper's parents are named Sheri and Ron Harper. Ron is a retired ironworker in Las Vegas while Sheri was a homemaker. Harper had a pair of older siblings, Bryan and Brittany.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Bryce Harper thinks his parents left before his walk-off grand slam (via

"Thanks mom and dad, appreciate ya." 🤣Bryce Harper thinks his parents left before his walk-off grand slam(via @Cut4 "Thanks mom and dad, appreciate ya." 🤣Bryce Harper thinks his parents left before his walk-off grand slam 😅 (via @Cut4)https://t.co/69kXzZwSB5

"Thanks mom and dad, appreciate ya, Bryce Harper thinks his parents left before his walk-off grand slam," - @ SportsCenter

Ron Harper was a major influence on his son Bryce. Ron worked with Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 416, and was involved in various construction projects around Las Vegas. Although Ron worked long hours, often heading out at 3 AM, he always found time to get Bryce further involved in baseball.

Ron and Sheri have always been active. Married since 1986, the pair have always put a strong emphasis on education. Sheri Harper is an avid tennis player and cyclist and has made various fitness-related posts on her personal Facebook page. Ron and Sheri are adherents to the Mormon faith, something they have passed on to their children.

Bryce Harper has a strong support network in parents, wife

Bryce Harper's parents have been spotted at various events, such as the Home Run Derby and after various playoff wins. Harper often speaks as his parents alongside Kayla as the biggest inspiration to keep playing as hard as he can in the pursuit of baseball greatness.

