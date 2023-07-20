Who is Cade Marlowe? Mariners prospect to make MLB debut vs Twins

The Seattle Mariners have promoted rookie outfielder Cade Marlowe to the MLB, with the 26-year-old making his MLB debut on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins. While the circumstances surrounding his call up to the majors were not ideal, Marlowe will now be given the opportunity to prove that he belongs at baseball's highest level.

In an ideal world, Cade Marlowe's promotion to the MLB will have come after simply earning his shot with the club, however, the move was made as the result of an injury. The outfielder's promotion to the big club came in the wake of a serious injury to Jarred Kelenic.

Kelenic has been placed on the 10-day IL. Jarred Kelenic suffered a left foot fracture after kicking a water cooler during last night's game, Scott Servais announced.Kelenic has been placed on the 10-day IL. pic.twitter.com/GOBV8qgPdV

Following the Seattle Mariners' 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, a heated Jarred Kelenic kicked a cooler, resulting in a left foot fracture. While there is no timetable for his return, he will likely be sidelined for several weeks. While this is not an ideal scenario, Kelenic's loss is Marlowe's gain as he made his MLB debut on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Tifton, Georgia, was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB June Amateur Draft out of the University of West Georgia. This is the same draft class that has given us some of the brightest, future MLB stars, including Adley Rutschman, Bobby Witt Jr., and Corbin Carroll.

Congratulations to former @UWGBaseball standout Cade Marlowe who will make his @MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners. GOING TO THE SHOWCongratulations to former @UWGBaseball standout Cade Marlowe who will make his @MLB debut with the Seattle Mariners. pic.twitter.com/kL5fOVkubr " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/kL5fOVkubr

While Marlowe was promoted in the wake of Jarred Kelenic's injury, he has more than proven himself worthy of a shot in the MLB. In 66 games this season with Triple-A Tacoma, Marlowe has produced a .255 batting average with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs, while also racking up 25 stolen bases in the process.

If Cade Marlowe is not the answer, the Mariners could look for help outside the organization

If he can bring this level of production to the MLB, Cade Marlowe could remain with the club for the foreseeable future. However, if he struggles, it could lead to the club looking outside the organization for outfield help.

According to MLB insider Buster Olney, several clubs have reached out to the New York Mets about the availability of outfielder Mark Canha. If the Mariners are interested in trading for an outfielder, Canha could be the answer.

