Who is Ceddanne Rafaela? All you need to know about the Red Sox prospect

Ceddanne Rafaela is a perfect example of one of the most contradictory parts of player development: talented hitters occasionally need to learn when and how to stop swinging.

In the Red Sox organization, Rafaela is one of the top prospects. He established himself at Double-A Portland as one of the top minor league defensive players, the greatest shortstop in the minor league, and an excellent center fielder. He is also the finest defensive player in the organization.

With 27 thefts, the 22-year-old is tied for third in Double-A at a time when the game values speed. Rafaela, who stands at a modest 5-foot-9 and weighs 165 pounds, has the bat speed to juice the ball.

Ceddanne Rafaela's baseball career with Red Sox

Rafaela, who was originally signed as an international free agent out of Curacao in July 2017 for just $10,000, has advanced through the ranks and is now ranked No. 3 in Boston's farm system and No. 70 overall by Baseball America.

The Willemstad native won't turn 23 until September, but he has already competed in almost all of a Double-A season's worth of games after initially moving up from High-A Greenville in June.

Furthermore, Rafaela can play two important defensive positions at a high level thanks to his strong field sense and exceptional speed. Notably, he was the Red Sox's Defensive Player of the Year for each of the previous two seasons, which attests to this.

