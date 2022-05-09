Who is Chelsea Marie Goff? A deeper look into the life of Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman's wife

Freddie Freeman, the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and one of baseball's most sought-after stars, is married to the stunning Chelsea Marie Goff. Post marriage, Chelsea dropped her surname of Goff and adopted her husband's surname, Freeman.

Chelsea was born in South Florida on April 24, 1991. After completing high school, she attended the University of Central Florida. While pursuing her bachelors degree, she worked as a professional model for multiple renowned brands, like Harley Davidson, Ferrari, and Black Roberts Rum. After attending college, Chelsea became a realtor for Keller Williams Real Estate. She is currently pursuing entrepreneurship and is the owner of the clothing brand, Chelsea Freeman Collection.

"Live your life and forget your age." - @ Chelsea Freeman

Chelsea is quite popular on Instagram and presently has 221K followers on the social media platform.

Relationship timeline of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Marie Goff

Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman with his wife, Chelsea Marie Goff

Chelsea first met Freddie Freeman while still in college, and the two started dating in July of 2011. After three years of dating, Freddie proposed to Chelsea on January 19, 2014. The engagement setup looked straight from a fairy tale. Freddie Freeman took and Chelsea boating. With a romantic sunset backdrop, he bent down on one knee and proposed to his love. Her answer, of course, was, "Yes!"

"Best moment of my life." - @ Chelsea Freeman

Chelsea Goff and Freddie Freeman decided to have a pre-wedding photoshoot following their engagement, which portrayed their compatibility and chemistry.

"Just sweeping me off my feet." - @ Chelsea Freeman

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman got married on November 22, 2014, at the St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami, Florida.

"With this ring I thee wed." - @ Chelsea Freeman

Mr. and Mrs. Freeman went to a pristine tiny island off the coast of Australia for their honeymoon.

"The best we could do with auto timer😂 we've already golf-karted the entire island, mini golfed, seen a koala in a tree and gone swimming before 11am! Happy Thanksgiving from Aussie!!" - @ Chelsea Freeman

On March 5, 2016, Chelsea announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in an innovative way without revealing the gender of the baby.

"We are so excited to finally announce that baby Freeman is coming this September!!! We love you so much already. ❤️👶🏼 He or She?! What are your guesses?" - @ Chelsea Freeman

Like the pre-wedding photoshoot, the couple also opted for a maternity shoot.

"Love your spouse challenge day 4... Because he braved the Florida heat with me on his one off day to take maternity pics." - @ Chelsea Freeman

On September 16, 2016, Freddie and Chelsea announced the birth of their son.

"Wrapped around momma's finger...Welcome to the world Charlie... Frederick Charles Freeman II. 7lbs 14oz, 20.75 inches... 9/15/16. So obsessed with him." - @ Chelsea Freeman

One month after birth, Charlie paid a visit to the Turner Field with Chelsea to see Los Angeles Dodgers' (then with the Atlanta Braves) Freddie in action.

"Can't wait to show Charlie these pictures and tell him about all of the great things his dad did at the Ted." - @ Chelsea Freeman

In August 2020, Chelsea once again announced the news of her pregnancy, this time with twins.

"Coming Early 2021. A baby for each year we prayed." - @ Chelsea Freeman

In February 2021, the couple announced the arrival of their sons.

"Officially a family of five." - @ Chelsea Freeman

After the arrival of Brandon and Maximus, the Freeman family looks genuinely complete.

"Braves Family Day 2021" - @ Chelsea Freeman

The twins' arrival has been lucky for Freddie because last season, when Freeman played for the Atlanta Braves, the MLB team shut out the Astros 7-0 to become World Series champions.

Currently, Freddie plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the National League West with 17 wins and seven losses.

