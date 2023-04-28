Who are Drew Maggi's parents and what is their nationality? Family support has propelled Pirates rookie's rise to MLB

Despite being 33 years old, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Drew Maggi finally got his first glimpse of the show during the 2023 MLB season.

Maggi, a native of Arizona, was originally selected by his hometown Diamondbacks in the 2008 Amateur Draft. However, the then-19-year-old refused to sign a deal, opting instead to attend Arizona State University.

Maggi's parents are Craig and Sarah Maggi. Both parents descended from Italian-Americans who settled in Pheonix in the 20th century. Craig was also Drew's coach growing up. Proud of his heritage, Maggi has represented Italy several times in the past.

The first time that the 6-foot shortstop suited up for Italy in a baseball capacity came during the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Maggi took the field alongside big-league names like Brandon Nimmo and Jordan Romano.

Although Team Italy started off with a win against Mexico, they lost the next two matches and were eliminated in the first round.

Additionally, Maggi represented Italy at the 2019 European Baseball Championships. He also played for Italy during several Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification matches, including a 2019 contest in which he was suspended for his role in a brawl against Team Spain.

-Call up today with Pirates Drew Maggi's long way to MLB (13 MiLB seasons), 33 years old:-Released in 2015 by Pirates.-Suspended 12 games for a fight in the Olympics Qualifier with Italy(2019)-Promoted to MLB in September 2021 with Twins (not played, phantom player)-Call up today with Pirates Drew Maggi's long way to MLB (13 MiLB seasons), 33 years old: -Released in 2015 by Pirates.-Suspended 12 games for a fight in the Olympics Qualifier with Italy 🇮🇹 (2019)-Promoted to MLB in September 2021 with Twins (not played, phantom player)-Call up today with Pirates https://t.co/fXz5zidaRE

"Drew Maggi's long way to MLB (13 MiLB seasons), 33 years old:" - Francys Romero

Drew Maggi finally has a shot in the place where it all began

While at ASU, Drew Maggi remained on the radar of several MLB scouting departments after he received the Brooks Wallace Award (an honor bestowed on the best college shortstops in the USA).

Drew Maggi was eventually drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2010, signing a $45,000 bonus with his first-ever big league club. Although Maggi remained in the organization for years, he never saw the lights of PNC Park.

The former college star bounced around several minor-league teams between 2015 and 2022. In 2022, Maggi ended up on the Philadelphia Phillies, who traded him back to the Pirates for cash considerations.

On April 26, 2023, more than a decade after he first committed to the Pirates, Maggi made his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baseball Quotes @BaseballQuotes1 After over 1,100 games in the Minor Leagues, Drew Maggi gets a standing ovation in his first MLB at bat 🥹 After over 1,100 games in the Minor Leagues, Drew Maggi gets a standing ovation in his first MLB at bat 🥹 https://t.co/gNF8110ySE

"After over 1,100 games in the Minor Leagues, Drew Maggi gets a standing ovation in his first MLB at bat" - Baseball Quotes

Although he only has four MLB plate appearances under his belt, the subtle poetry of Maggi ending up exactly where he embarked on his pro baseball career is palpable.

With the Pirates looking ready to experiment this season, perhaps 2023 is Maggi's time to shine.

