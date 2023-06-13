Who is Evan Longoria's wife, Jaime Edmondson? Diamondbacks star's personal life explored

Jaime Edmondson, the wife of Evan Longoria, lauded her All-Star husband during a recent Diamondbacks vs. Phillies game.

Jaime Edmondson, known for her appearances on two seasons of The Amazing Race, has a diverse background. She was a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, a competitor on reality TV shows, and even a Playboy playmate. Born on December 30, 1978, in Bartow, Florida, Jaime holds a degree in criminal justice from Florida Atlantic University.

She and Evan Longoria tied the knot on December 31, 2015, in a private ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

Together, Evan and Jaime are blessed with three children: a son named Nash, and two daughters named Lou James and Elle.

Evan Longoria baseball career

American professional baseball third baseman Evan Longoria plays for the MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria previously played for the San Francisco Giants from 2018 to 2022 and the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008 to 2017.

Longoria participated in baseball with the Long Beach State University team, where he showcased his skills and talent. He received recognition as the 2005 Cape Cod League MVP and was honored as the 2006 Big West Conference Co-Player of the Year.

In the 2006 MLB Draft, the Rays selected him as the third overall pick. He made his major league debut with the Rays in 2008, and his performance earned him a spot on the American League roster for the 2008 MLB All-Star Game, along with the prestigious American League Rookie of the Year award.

Three times, from 2008 to 2010, he was chosen to the All-Star squad. His acrobatic defense at third base earned him three Gold Glove Awards in 2009, 2010, and 2017. Longoria holds various career records for the Rays, including games played, runs, doubles, home runs, RBIs, walks, and Wins Above Replacement. His impact on the team extends far beyond these achievements, making him an integral part of their success.

