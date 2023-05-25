In a recent Diamondbacks vs. Phillies game, Evan Longoria's wife, Jaime Edmondson, expressed her admiration for her All-Star husband. The talented All-Star player for the Tampa Bay Rays caught more than just the attention of baseball fans during a recent game against the Diamondbacks.

His wife, Jaime Edmondson, couldn't help but express her admiration for her husband's sculpted bottom wear, making playful and vivacious remarks about his appearance.

With a flirty remark on her Instagram story, she wrote:

Evan Longoria's Power game and his Wife's Flirty Cheers

"B*m was looking yummy in those baseball pants today": She couldn't help but express her admiration for her All-Star husband's sculpted baseball pants.

The couple got married on December 31, 2015, and have been together through Longoria's successful career in Major League Baseball. Jaime Edmondson herself has a diverse background, having served as a police officer, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, a reality TV contestant, and a Playboy playmate.

Evan and Jaime have three children—two daughters named Lou James and Elle, and a son named Nash.

Evan Longoria's performance on the field

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Diego Padres

During the matchup against the Phillies, Evan Longoria went 1-for-2, showcasing his power with a remarkable two-run blast that traveled 422 feet off the pitch delivered by Ranger Suarez.

This marked his sixth home run of the year and his third within the last seven games, highlighting his recent hot streak.

Currently, he maintains a batting average of .221, an on-base percentage of .269, and a slugging percentage of .477 through 93 plate appearances. Although he has contributed 13 runs scored and 10 RBIs, these numbers may not make him a top choice for fantasy team owners.

