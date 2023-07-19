Who is Forrest Wall? Braves outfielder selected on MLB roster after nine season in minor league

The Colorado Rockies selected Forrest Wall as the 35th overall pick in the 2014 draft. He ranked 90th on the 2016 Top 100 Prospects list. Wall was ranked as baseball's fourth-best second-base prospect, but his career hasn't exactly taken off since.

The good news is that Wall signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves on January 30, and has made it to the majors at the age of 27.

Over the winter, he moved to Atlanta and was promoted to the major leagues on July 18, when he was added to their 40-man roster.

"Please join us in congratulating Forrest Wall on his first call-up. Good luck, Forrest!" 👏 - gostripers

Wall attended Orangewood Christian High School in Maitland, Florida. Wall batted .461 in 79 games as a four-year starter for the baseball team while also contributing nine home runs, 70 RBIs, and 70 stolen bases.

Forrest Wall's baseball career

Forrest Wall made his professional debut with the Grand Junction Rockies after signing with the Rockies.

On July 26, 2018, the Toronto Blue Jays acquired Seung-hwan Oh from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Wall, Chad Spanberger, and either a player to be named later or cash.

"Run, Forrest (Wall), run! Crazy effort a year ago." - milb

On November 2, 2020, Wall chose to become a free agent. He was invited to Spring Training after re-signing with the Blue Jays on a minor league deal on December 15, 2020.

Wall signed a minor league deal with the Seattle Mariners on March 14, 2022, which included an invitation to Spring Training. On November 10, 2022, he chose free agency and now plays for the Braves.

