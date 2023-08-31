Who is Garrett Stubbs? All about Phillies backup catcher doing the rounds for unique glove embroidery

Garrett Stubbs, the in-house DJ of the Phillies' clubhouse, has earned the nickname "Mr. Day Games" for his work as J.T. Realmuto's backup catcher. The Phillies acquired him in a trade from the Houston Astros on November 19.

Expand Tweet

The Phillies have acquired catcher Garrett Stubbs from the Houston Astros in exchange for outfielder Logan Cerny, President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced tonight. - Phillies

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As reported in a video by CBS Philadelphia, Stubbs enjoys playing the day game catcher and makes the squad laugh by having his catcher's mitt embroidered with the phrase "Day Games." Although it's not his game glove, the bullpen players have taken a liking to it and it helps the squad as a whole. He thinks that accepting your place on the team, whether it is Little League or the pros, is crucial.

Gallen of Questions Podcast, Ep. 26: Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs - CBSPhiladelphia

Expand Tweet

Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs typically only catches once a week during a day game, so he had "Day Games" embroidered on his glove instead of his name - MLBLife

Garrett Stubbs’ baseball career

Stubbs was picked by the Houston Astros in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He made his professional debut with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Class A-Short Season New York-Penn League after signing with the Astros for a $100,000 signing bonus.

B.Y.O.J. ⚡️- garrett stubbs

Stubbs started the 2016 year with the Class A Advanced California League's Lancaster JetHawks. He was ranked the 11th-best prospect overall by MLB Pipeline in 2017 and the best catcher in the Astros' minor league system. He was ranked as the Astros' minor league system's sixth-best prospect overall by MLB Pipeline in 2018.

Stubbs was promoted to the major leagues on May 26, 2019, his 26th birthday, after Astros catcher Max Stassi was placed on the 10-day Injury List. Two days later, on May 28, he made his major league debut.

Expand Tweet

Garrett Stubbs makes his MLB debut - markBerman_

The Astros traded Stubbs to the Philadelphia Phillies on November 19, 2021. Stubbs hit his first Major League home run on May 22, 2022.