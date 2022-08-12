“Yikes what horrible hitting” “bases loaded, no outs. couldn’t even get 1run”- Philadelphia Phillies fans react to disappointing shutout loss to Miami Marlins

The Philadelphia Phillies faced off against the Miami Marlins this afternoon in the final game of a three-game series. The Phillies won the first two of the series and looked for the series sweep.

That did not happen. The Philadelphia Phillies' bats were unable to get going, and they lost 3-0. The loss snapped a seven-game win streak for the Phillies. This is also the first time the team has been shut out in a game since June 24.

The loss is disappointing, but the team has been on a roll as of late and were bound to lose a game. Many fans took to Twitter to react to the shutout loss. The Phillies' hitting this afternoon was not great, and that is putting things nicely. The team struck out 13 times in total.

The Phillies had bad situational hitting, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. In one instance, the Phillies had the bases loaded with nobody out and failed to score.

While the loss is bound to happen, not being able to score with this many chances is unacceptable.

Steve Lawlor @lawlornotlawyer @Phillies Losing isn’t a big deal, but bases loaded with 0 outs and scoring zero is insanely bad @Phillies Losing isn’t a big deal, but bases loaded with 0 outs and scoring zero is insanely bad

Andrew @andrewnis656 @Phillies 3 on 0 outs we score 0 wtf @Phillies 3 on 0 outs we score 0 wtf

When the Phillies had the bases loaded, the team had newly acquired shortstop Edmundo Sosa pinch hit. The young shortstop struck out. The decision to have him hit had many fans puzzled.

Joey Tarlini @Joey_Tarlini @Phillies Sorry but why is sosa batting here??? He’s brought in for his glove not his hitting!! @Phillies Sorry but why is sosa batting here??? He’s brought in for his glove not his hitting!!

During the game, slugger Kyle Schwarber exited the game with a mild calf strain and had fans concerned. While a mild calf strain is not a huge deal, this could be a lingering injury to watch.

Harry K @22Harryk @Phillies We’re fine. We’re still a playoff team as of now but I’m very concerned about Schwarber @Phillies We’re fine. We’re still a playoff team as of now but I’m very concerned about Schwarber

The Phillies will now face off against the New York Mets in a crucial weekend series. Fans want the team to forget about today's performance and get ready for the Mets series.

It is crazy to think that the Phillies have gone 12-2 in their last 14 games but have not gained any ground on the Mets in the National League East. Both teams seem to be clicking on all cyliders, which makes for a enticing series matchup.

Kiki @kierang3573 @Phillies Phillies are 12-2 in their last 14 and have lost ground in the NL East during that stretch. What on earth are the Mets supposed to be scared of again? @Phillies Phillies are 12-2 in their last 14 and have lost ground in the NL East during that stretch. What on earth are the Mets supposed to be scared of again?

While today's loss was disappointing for the Philadelphia Phillies, there is no reason to panic. The team has been on a roll as of late and looks to be a legitimate contender in the National League.

