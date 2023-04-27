Who is Hunter Brown's girlfriend, Caley Gibson? Personal life of Astros pitcher explored

Houston Astros pitcher Hunter Brown experienced his major league debut on September 5 last year after being taken in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB draft.

"Starting today and making his Triple A debut is RHP Hunter Brown!Brown is rated by @MLBPipeline as the @astros No. 3 overall prospect." - SLSpaceCowboys

Brown was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and went to school at Lakeview High. Kimberly and Kevin Brown are his parents and he is the only son in the family with sisters Madison, Morgan, and Taylor.

The pitcher had his own personal cheering squad during his debut major league game, which featured his family and his girlfriend, Caley Gibson.

Caley Gibson is a Michigan native who was born in 1998. She is one of Mark and Valerie Gibson's four children.

Briana, Shane, and Kiera, Caley's older siblings, were born and raised in St. Clair Shores. Their mother used to work as a nurse. In 2020, Caley graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor's degree in registered nursing.

Caley Gibson received her nursing degree at the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic and started working as a front-line nurse right away. She began her career as a student nursing associate at the DMC Harper University Hospital of the Detroit Medical Center. She started working as a registered full-time nurse in the critical care unit at the Detroit Medical Center in 2020.

Hunter Brown's career with the Houston Astros

The Astros initially brought Hunter Brown up to the major league roster on September 1, 2022.

Brown made his bullpen debut on September 19, pitching three innings in a 4-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays. This helped the Astros win their fifth American League West division title in six years.

On October 11, 2022, Brown played in his first playoff game, which was Game 1 of the American League Division Series. In the eighth inning, he pitched in relief.

Hunter Brown agreed to a one-year, $725,000 contract with the Houston Astros, which had a $725,000 guaranteed minimum pay and a $725,000 average yearly compensation. Brown will get a base pay of $725,000 and a total income of $725,000 in 2023.

