J.D. Martinez is an American professional baseball outfielder and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers of the MLB. He made his MLB debut in 2011. Born and raised in Miami, Florida, J.D. Martinez exhibited exceptional talent and passion for baseball from a young age.

Throughout his career, J.D. Martinez has achieved remarkable feats and earned numerous accolades, solidifying his status as an All-Star. While fans admire his skills on the field, many also wonder about his personal life. One person who has captured J.D. Martinez's heart is his girlfriend, Brooke Wheeler.

J.D. Martinez's love of his life, Brooke Wheeler

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brooke Wheeler was born and raised in the United States. While information about her early life and education remains scarce, it is believed that she had a typical upbringing and pursued her academic interests.

Brooke Wheeler is a stunning and accomplished individual in her own right. She has carved out a successful career as a professional dancer and model. Her dedication and passion for dance have taken her to numerous stages across the country, where she has showcased her talent and garnered recognition.

Brooke Wheeler’s Instagram handle is @brookealexandra_. She has 1.5k followers on the platform. She is pretty active on Twitter as well with 1.2k followers. She has an Etsy shop as well.

J.D. Martinez and Brooke met each other in 2017. Their relationship became public in 2018 when they attended the Red Sox's World Series championship parade together. Since then, the couple has been spotted at various events, displaying their affection for each other and enjoying each other's company.

J.D. Martinez, before meeting Brooke, had gone through a breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Aubert. As J.D. Martinez continues to make strides in his professional baseball career, Brooke Wheeler has proven to be a pillar of support. She has been a constant presence at his games, cheering him on and celebrating his achievements.

Poll : 0 votes