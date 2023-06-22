Who is Jac Caglianone's girlfriend, Elli McKissock? A glimpse into the romantic life of Florida baseball's star

Jac Caglianone and the Florida Gators will play in the 2023 College World Series finals. The Gators took down the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and will face either LSU or Wake Forest for the championship.

Caglianone has played a pivotal role in helping Flordia to the CWS finals and fans have also likened him to Shohei Ohtani. The 20-year-old has contributed to the team as a hitter and a pitcher.

Amid the success that Caglianone has brought the Gators this season, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his girlfriend Elli McKissock.

Interestingly, Elli is also a star athlete for the Gators. She plays as a defensive specialist for Florida's volleyball team. She finished the 2022 college volleyball season with 423 digs, 101 assists, 34 service aces, two kills and 36.0 points.

Elli is currently a senior at Florida University and is majoring in journalism and sports media. She has amassed close to 13,000 followers on Instagram as well.

According to reports, Elli and Jac struck a romantic relationship last year. It is believed that their passion for sports brought them together and provided a solid base for their relationship to bloom.

The couple often uploads pictures of themselves together on Instagram while traveling or celebrating each other. Elli and Jac also support each other tremendously in their respective fields.

Jac Caglianone's stats in the 2023 college baseball season

Jac Caglianone has had a stellar 2023 season with the Florida Gators. As a batter, he has racked up 87 hits and 31 home runs in 268 at-bats with a .325 batting average. As a pitcher, Caglianone has recorded 85 strikeouts and 52 walks in 72.1 innings pitched at a 3.68 ERA.

The two-way superstar is set to play a crucial role for the Gators at the 2023 College World Series finals. However, Florida's opponents are yet to be decided.

