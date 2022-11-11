Who is Jacob deGrom's wife? Meet Stacey Harris

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets is one of the best pitchers in baseball. In 2019, the New York Post named him the best athlete in New York City throughout all of 2010s.

2014 was a big year for deGrom. Not only did he capture the Rookie of the Year Award, he also married his longtime sweetheart Stacey Harris in November of that year.

Stacey is a native of DeLand, Florida and has known deGrom since around the time that they were both in high school. Apparently, the pair met at a bull riding event in Florida and were married in Maui, Hawaii on November 8th, 2014.

Although not much is known about Stacey's personal life, we do know that she has in the sleep medicine profession. Stacey worked in the medical field dealing with patients suffering from sleep apnea. However, since the birth of their kids, she spends most of the time at their Upper East Side Apartment.

The pair are proud parents of two young children. Their first son, Jaxon Anthony was born in April, 2016 and their baby daughter named Aniston Grace was born nearly 2 years later in February 2018. The couple maintains residences in Florida and New York City.

Amazin' Army @WE_ARE_MET_FANS Jacob deGrom and his wife Stacey at the NYV Veteran's Day Parade (photos via @Mets ) http://t.co/iuVxRPtLsh Jacob deGrom and his wife Stacey at the NYV Veteran's Day Parade (photos via @Mets) http://t.co/iuVxRPtLsh

"Jacob deGrom and his wife Stacey at the NYV Veteran's Day Parade (photos via @mets) - @ Amazin Army

A graduate of Stetson University, Florida, it was there that deGrom became known for his long locks and explosive pitching and was later selected by the New York Mets in the 9th round of the 2010 MLB Entry Draft.

Had the scouting and management of the Mets known that deGrom would go on to be so successful, they might have selected him much higher. After spending a few seasons in the minor leagues, he got his chance to play a full season with the Mets in 2014.

Jacob deGrom did not disappoint. That season, deGrom went 9-6 with a 2.69 ERA to win himself the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Great news: Jacob deGrom and wife Stacey took baby Jaxon home from the hospital for the first time today. #Mets Great news: Jacob deGrom and wife Stacey took baby Jaxon home from the hospital for the first time today. #Mets

"Great news: Jacob deGrom and wife Stacey took baby Jaxon home from the hospital for the first time today." - @ Anthony DiComo

2023 will be a big year for Jacob deGrom

The player has one year left on his mammoth 5-year, $137.5 million contract with the Mets. However, he only made 11 appearances this season due to lingering injury concerns. With teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves only getting better, the Mets will need pitchers like deGrom to stand tall for them next season.

Jacob deGrom is set to become a free agent in 2023. Perhaps if he is successful in turning some heads this season, the Mets will give him and Stacey a reason to stick around.

Poll : 0 votes