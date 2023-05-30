Create

Who is Jesus Aguilar's wife, Susana Aguilar? A glimpse into personal life of A's veteran

By Aanchal Jaura
Modified May 30, 2023 15:33 GMT
Aguilar's wife, Susana Aguilar ; A glimpse into personal life of A's veteran

Oakland Athletics first baseman Jesus Aguilar has seen several ups and downs throughout his MLB career. The first baseman was considering moving abroad at one time, but a few years later, he imagined himself being selected to the All-Star squad. If there was anyone who stood by him during this crazy voyage, it was his partner Susana Aguilar. The MLB pair first appeared as a couple in 2013.

Susana, the wife of Jesus Aguilar, is also of Hispanic descent. Susana is a devout supporter of her husband's baseball career. She assembled a collection of all of Jesus' favorite items while he was a player for the Milwaukee Brewers and put it up for auction in the Brewers' official online auction.

In 2015, the couple welcomed their first son.

Susana was shown clutching her expanding baby belly in Jesus' Christmas 2020 post. Early in 2021, the three-person family expanded to four members.

Jesus Aguilar's contract with Oakland Athletics

Venezuelan native Jesus Aguilar formerly played in MLB for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles. In 2018, Aguilar was an All-Star.

Jesus Aguilar now plays for the Oakland Athletics. The A's are the least expensive team in MLB, and that isn't going to change any time soon. The fan base is nonetheless fervent and optimistic in spite of everything. So it's a step in the right way to see the team bring an experienced presence to the clubhouse.

Aguilar agreed to a $3 million, one-year deal with the Oakland Athletics on January 27, 2023. After Paul Blackburn was reinstated from the disabled list on May 29, the A's designated him for assignment.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
