MLB fans react to cheap A's cutting one of their most pricy stars in Jesus Aguilar: "You're on your way out of the league if Oakland doesn't want you"

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 29, 2023 23:12 GMT
The Oakland Athletics cut Jesus Aguilar today

The Oakland Athletics have cut ties with Jesus Aguilar, just a few months after initially signing him to a $3 million contract. That's not a massive deal, but it was one of the A's biggest contracts this season. They are the cheapest team in baseball and the worst by record.

The Oakland #Athletics (10-45), who opened the year with an #MLB-low $57 million payroll, now dump one of their highest-paid players in Jesus Aguilar ($3 million).He was designated for assignment, per @DanielAlvarezEE

MLB reporter Bob Nightengale tweeted:

"The Oakland Athletics (10-45), who opened the year with an MLB-low $57 million payroll, now dump one of their highest-paid players in Jesus Aguilar ($3 million). He was designated for assignment."

Aguilar couldn't get things going in Oakland, so they decided to move on. His salary remains, so the move doesn't help them financially, though there's not much reason to believe they need to free up money for anyone at this stage.

MLB fans have reacted to this news, with some pointing out that Aguilar still has some left in the tank and others believing his time is done if even the 10-win Athletics don't want him.

Many fans have pointed out that the slugger hits very well against left-handed pitching. He struggles mightily against right-handed pitching, though. That's why his overall stats have suffered.

His 83 wRC+ and -0.3 fWAR are not exciting to most teams, even the Oakland Athletics. However, some contender out there will likely give him a shot to be a platoon player. He won't cost much and he won't demand much playing time, either.

Oakland A's cut Jesus Aguilar: Where could he go?

In a pinch, Jesus Aguilar could be a useful hitter against a lefty out of the bullpen or as an injury replacement half the time. While it seems bad that even Oakland didn't want him, he will probably bounce back and land with a contender.

Jesus Aguilar was cut

Whether or not that move will work out like many think it can remains to be seen. In the meantime, the Oakland A's continue to get worse. While he was far from their best player, they are still going to suffer a lack of depth and probably continue losing at an all-time pace.

