Who is Josh Hader's wife, Maria Hader? A glimpse into the personal life of Padres pitcher

Josh Hader, the San Diego Padres pitcher, married Maria Hader on November 30, 2019. Their kid was born in June 2022.

LHP Josh Hader and RHP Brandon Woodruff have agreed to 1-year contracts, avoiding arbitration. - Brewers

Maria is a Corpus Christi, Texas, native. Texas A&M University, Kingsville, awarded her a bachelor's degree in sports management in 2017. Prior to that, she worked as a marketing and promotions assistant at Corpus Christi Hooks and as an intern for sports broadcasting at KRIS Communications.

Maria worked as a sports information student assistant at Texas A&M Kingsville Sports Information from 2015 to 2017, then in Scottsdale, she started working as a USGA P.J. Boatwright intern for the Arizona Women's Golf Association in 2017. She has been working with the youth development group The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin since May 2019.

The couple will make a good living in 2023, thanks to Hader's present deal. He committed to a $14.1 million one-year contract prior to the 2023 campaign, guaranteeing him the whole sum and securing his financial situation for the year.

Josh Hader's baseball career with San Diego Padres

Hader was dealt by the Brewers to the San Diego Padres on August 1. The next day, he played for the Padres for the first time, defeating the Colorado Rockies. But despite this, he struggled, managing just two saves in a period of 13 games and an elevated ERA of 6.52. Using a closer committee, the Padres said on August 20 that Hader would have a "little break" from save opportunities.

Josh Hader is officially the most dominant reliever in the NL for the 2nd straight year. #ThisIsMyCrew - Brewers

In September, Hader recaptured his all-star form, and he played a key role in the Padres' journey to the postseason. Hader earned the honor of being named the National League reliever of the month for April after compiling 10 saves, limiting opponents' batting average to.093, and allowing just one run in 13.0 innings pitched.

