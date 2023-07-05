Josh Hader Contract: Breaking down Padres pitcher's salary details in 2023

San Diego Padres' talented pitcher Josh Hader is set to earn a significant salary in 2023 with his current contract. Before the 2023 season, Hader signed a one-year deal worth $14.1 million, guaranteeing him the full amount, and solidifying his financial standing for the season.

The Padres, who recently secured long-term deals with Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, are now shifting their focus towards extending the contracts of Josh Hader and Juan Soto. The team is eager to avoid the risk of losing these valuable players to free agency, hoping to secure their services for the long haul.

Is Josh Hader expected to sign a contract extension with the San Diego Padres?

Hader is set to become a free agent after the ongoing season. While acknowledging the business aspect of the sport, Hader has expressed openness to any overtures from the team. The Padres are eager to explore the possibility of extending Hader’s contract, recognizing his valuable contributions as a reliever.

The Padres recently sealed a one-year contract with Hader, avoiding arbitration and ensuring his presence for the season. This deal represents the highest salary in arbitration history for a reliever, showcasing the team’s commitment to him and their confidence in his abilities.

Josh Hader signed the highest arbitration salary in MLB history worth $14.1 million.

By solidifying their bullpen with Hader’s signing, the Padres address one of their previous concerns and look to build a strong pitching roster. Hader’s performance towards the end of last season demonstrated his elite closing abilities, giving the team added confidence in his capabilities moving forward.

Padres’ owner Peter Seidler has shown a willingness to invest in the team, evident from recent contract extensions and acquisitions. The Padres’ pursuit of long-term deals for Juan Soto and Hader reflects their ambition to build a championship-caliber team.

However, the Padres have underperformed so far in the 2023 season, currently sitting fourth in the NL West Division with a 40-46 record.

