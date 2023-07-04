Shohei Ohtani whiffed Juan Soto looking in the first showdown between the 2023 All-Stars since Soto's comments to the media on Monday.

Juan Soto, who has overcome a meager start to the season to hit .277 with 15 home runs and 46 RBIs entering Tuesday's Los Angeles Angels/San Diego Padres game, minced few words when talking to reporters after the Padres' 10-3 defeat of the Angels on Monday. He said of Shohei Ohtani:

“He’s impressive, but he's going to have trouble to face this lineup tomorrow, definitely. I’m coming here to play baseball. We all know he's an impressive player, but whenever he steps on the mound I won’t be scared to shuffle his ass."

However, all Juan Soto did upon seeing Shohei Ohtani in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday was watch. He watched four pitches go by, and unfortunately for Soto, only one of Ohtani's offerings was a ball. Soto shuffled his way back to the dugout as a strikeout victim without ever taking the bat off his shoulder.

Shohei Ohtani is the prohibitive favorite to win the American League MVP award for the second time in his six-year MLB career this season. The two-way phenomenon is leading the majors with a .664 slugging percentage, a 1.054 on-base percentage, 31 home runs and five triples. He is also hitting a career-best .303 entering Monday's game.

On the mound, Ohtani is 7-3 with a 3.02 ERA, 127 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP, meaning he is likely in the hunt to win his first Cy Young award after finishing fourth in the voting for the honor last season.

Juan Soto is finally starting to make good on the king's ransom that the Padres gave the Washington Nationals to trade for the outfielder last summer.

He leads the majors in walks with 77 entering Monday, but even with his recent offensive surge, he is still hitting just .262 with 21 home runs and 62 RBIs in 137 games with San Diego since the trade.

Trash talk is enjoyable, but it is important to be able to back up the words with action.

Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani both All-Stars this season

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres.

Ohtani is an All-Star for the third time this season, having easily won the fan voting to be the starting designated hitter for the AL team in the game on July 11 in Seattle.

Soto was voted in as a reserve for the NL team in this season's midsummer classic. It will be his third All-Star appearance.

