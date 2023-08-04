Who is Kike Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente? A glimpse into the married life of Dodgers star

The Boston Red Sox have traded utility man Kiké Hernández to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two organizations announced on July 26, 2023. Hernández, 31, is a veteran of the Dodgers organization. Prior to leaving in free agency following the 2020 season, he played six seasons with Los Angeles.

He is married to Mariana Vicente, a Puerto Rican actress, model, and winner of the Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2010 pageant. She also finished in the top 10 at the Miss Universe 2010 competition held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vicente's mother is a public relations professional named Izayma Morales, and her father is a businessman named Ramón Vicente.The four other members of Mariana's family are Ramón, Vicente, Sebastián, and Claudia Sofia.

Vicente received many prizes while representing Rio Grande at the Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2010 pageant, which was held on November 12, 2009, in San Juan. Mariana was the fourth blonde woman, following Ada Perkins in 1978, Laurie Simpson in 1987, and Uma Blasini in 2007, to represent Puerto Rico at Miss Universe. In Puerto Rico, Vicente is represented by Ann La Place's Element Model Management.

Hernandez and Vicente were wed in 2018 at a Caribbean outdoor ceremony in the bride's native Barbados. The couple welcomed a beautiful duaghter into the world in January 2021.

Kike Hernandez's career with Boston Red Sox

Hernández agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract with the Boston Red Sox on February 2, 2021. He started the season as Boston's starting center fielder and saw action at second base as well.

Hernández set a new MLB record for the most total bases in a five-game postseason stretch with 34 over the final three games of the Division Series and the first two games of the League Championship Series. It also set a new Red Sox team record for the most total bases in any five-game timeframe.

Prior to the 2023 season, Hernández became a leader in the Red Sox clubhouse when veteran shortstop Xander Bogaerts retired. He helped bring Justin Turner and Kenley Jansen, two former Dodgers colleagues, to Boston. He participated in 86 games and batted.222.