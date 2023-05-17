Who are Kumar Rocker's parents and what is their nationality? Rangers prospect's ethnicity and family heritage explored

In 2017, Kumar Rocker, then 18 years old, was chosen for USA Baseball's 18-and-under squad. Kumar is the son of a Black American father and an Indian American mother.

As soon as he was selected by the New York Mets with the 10th overall choice in this year's MLB draft, South Asian fans started to get excited about the possibility of an Indian-born baseball player becoming a legitimate superstar.

Tracy Rocker (the father) and Lu Rocker (the mother) are Kumar Rocker's parents. His father played in the NFL and is an Auburn University football Hall of Famer, and currently the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line coach.

At the University of Maryland, Kumar's mother was a student. During Tracy's undergraduate years, his mother first met him.

The racial makeup of Kumar Rocker is mixed (African-American and Indian), but he is of American descent. Kumar Rocker was born in Montgomery, Alabama, USA, on November 22, 1999. He finished his high school education at North Oconee High School and graduated from Vanderbilt University with a bachelor's degree.

Kumar Rocker's baseball career

In the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the New York Mets picked Rocker as the tenth overall choice. Rocker and the Mets have spoken about a $6 million signing bonus and a $1.4 million signing bonus.

On May 13, 2022, the player signed a contract with the Tri-City ValleyCats of the Frontier League in anticipation of the 2022 MLB draft. Rocker joined Texas on July 26, 2022, receiving a $5.2 million signing bonus.

In 2023, he was granted a non-roster invitation to the major leagues' spring training. It was revealed on May 16, 2023, that Kumar Rocker will need Tommy John surgery, terminating his campaign.

