The Texas Rangers have completely revamped their pitching rotation, beginning with the signing of former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. They continued by adding other complementary pieces, most notably and recently Nathan Eovaldi.

The former Boston Red Sox ace makes the Rangers a potential dark horse to contend. The rotation is deep and full of talent, so even though they only won 68 games last year, they're a much better team this year.

Could they make the playoffs? Possibly. The Rangers added talent on offense in 2021 in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien and have added elite pitching this year.

MLB @MLB The Rangers are looking to make some noise in the AL West behind a new-look rotation. The Rangers are looking to make some noise in the AL West behind a new-look rotation. https://t.co/nFhdOb0lO9

Pitching is often the difference in the postseason, so Rangers fans are a bit excited about the prospects of all these talented arms. Other fans aren't convinced they've done enough to be better than Houston or Seattle.

Henry Schilling @HenrySchilling @MLB I’m rooting for the Rangers. They can win the AL straight up! @MLB I’m rooting for the Rangers. They can win the AL straight up!

JMP1299 @1stinlastout99 @MLB All that money spent to still be a third place team in their own division. @MLB All that money spent to still be a third place team in their own division.

D-Money @AstrosDustin @MLB The fact that they are boasting a player in a graphic that the Astros gave away for nothing should tell you everything you need to know. @MLB The fact that they are boasting a player in a graphic that the Astros gave away for nothing should tell you everything you need to know.

Fred Throws @CMarkezinis @MLB If they stay healthy they have a top 5 rotation @MLB If they stay healthy they have a top 5 rotation

Alec Temme @tembo_slice @MLB @jharding14 Rangers really about to have a crazy rotation Rangers really about to have a crazy rotation @MLB @jharding14 😳👀 Rangers really about to have a crazy rotation

Nick Vangeli @nickvangeli25 @MLB Kumar rocker and Jack Leiter on the way too @MLB Kumar rocker and Jack Leiter on the way too

The Rangers might have been a basement dweller last season, but the moves they made this offseason, combined with the talent brought in last year, could make for a team to watch out for.

deGrom is capable of carrying a pitching staff and Eovaldi is a reliable starter, even after Tommy John surgeries. All told, this team might surprise some people. They might also finish poorly again, as there are no guarantees in baseball.

How well are new Texas Rangers pitchers expected to fare this season?

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball and Natha Eovaldi was the only consistent pitcher on the Boston Red Sox for the last few years. The Texas Rangers now have both.

Fangraphs' projections model expects deGrom to be lights out. 5.5 fWAR over 172 innings with a 2.65 ERA would be an excellent year and that's what is projected.

Eovaldi is projected to have a solid year, too. They expect about 150 innings and a 3.92 ERA as well as 2.3 fWAR.

Nathan Eovaldi joined the Texas Rangers

These projections don't solidify anything, but it does indicate that the Rangers signed players that could do very well. That's about all a team can do when they're trying to build a contender.

It may take another season, but the Rangers are certainly on the rise.

