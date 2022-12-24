Who is Kyle Kendrick's wife? Meet Stephanie Lagrossa

Despite Kyle Kendrick spending 10 seasons in the MLB, his long-time wife Stephanie Lagrossa may be the real celebrity of their power couple. Stephanie was one of the stars of the hit reality television show Survivor.

She appeared on three different seasons of the hit television show Survivor: Palau, Survivor: Guatemala, and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains. Stephanie Lagrossa is widely regarded as one of the strongest women in the history of the show.

After becoming engaged in 2009, Stephanie married former MLB pitcher Kyle Kendrick. They wed on November 13th, 2010, in Napa Valley, California. Together, the couple have two children, Sophia Marguerite and Kyle Jr.

LaGrossa was born on December 6th, 1979, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She would go on to graduate from Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School in 1998, where she played varsity lacrosse and field hockey.

After high school, Stephanie attended Temple University in Philadelphia before transferring to Monmouth University in West Long Branch, New Jersey. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and management.

She currently works as a territory sales representative for a pharmaceutical company and bar-tends part-time. However, before her current job, she appeared as an actress in an episode of the TV Series Guiding Light, as well as an episode of Mujer, Casos de la Vida Real.

Stephanie Lagrossa came into the national spotlight thanks to her appearances on Survivor. While she appeared on three different seasons of the show, Lagrossa never walked away as the winner, however, she did finish as the runner-up during Survivor: Guatemala.

A look at the MLB career of Stephanie Lagrossa's husband, Kyle Kendrick

Kyle was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 7th round of the 2003 MLB Draft, making his MLB debut on June 13th, 2007. Kendrick finished the season with a 10-4 record. Through 121.0 innings with the Phillies in 2007, the right-handed pitcher posted a 3.87 ERA along with recording 49 strikeouts.

Throughout his 10 seasons in the MLB, Kendrick spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado Rockies, and Boston Red Sox, making his final appearance on May 10th, 2017. He finished his career with an 81-83 record with a 4.68 ERA and 705 strikeouts.

