Who is Lars Nootbaar's girlfriend, Susana Kalish? Exploring the personal life of the Cardinals star

Currently playing for the St. Louis Cardinals, Lars Nootbaar is a rising talent in Major League Baseball. Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Japan national team have the player on their roster.

Lars Nootbaar was born on September 8, 1997, and is 24 years old. He is currently dating Susana Kalish who was born on May 7, 1998.

Lars and Susana started dating in mid 2012. Susana earned a BS in neuroscience, physiology, and conduct in 2020 and graduated from UC Davis. She is pursuing a pre-doctor partner testament at the Keck Graduate Institute.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she is looking for a temporary work at a clinic or doctor's office so she may learn more about the clinical area, the many roles that are open to her, and obtain calm, in-person knowledge.

Susana Kalish currently works as a Pre-Physician Assistant.

Lars Nootbaar played three seasons of collegiate baseball at the University of Southern California after being born and reared in El Segundo, California. Charlie Nootbaar and Japanese-born Kumiko Enokida are his parents, who met while studying in Japan as part of an exchange program.

Lars has two siblings, his elder brother Nigel Nootbaar, who was also a baseball player at USC, and a sister named Nicole.

So happy that I got to see my family this weekend. They made the trip all the way out to Maryland to see me. Not very often you get see all 5 of us in the same place nowadays. - nigelnootbaar

The career of Lars Nootbaar in MLB

Prior to being promoted to the Class A-Advanced Palm Beach Cardinals of the Florida State League, Nootbaar spent the first half of the 2019 campaign with the Class A Peoria Chiefs of the Midwest League.

Before being sent to the Triple-A East Memphis Redbirds, he spent the first part of the 2021 season at the Cardinals' alternative training facility.

Nootbaar received his first promotion to the professional leagues in 2021 after being added to the 40-man roster. That day, he faced the Detroit Tigers in his MLB debut as the starting left fielder.

The player had a.239/.317/.422 slash line over 109 at-bats in 2021, finishing with five home runs and 15 RBIs. After the season, he was chosen to represent the Glendale Desert Dogs in the Arizona Fall League.

Nootbaar began the 2022 campaign as the Cardinals' fourth outfielder before finally assuming the starting position as a result of injuries and strong performance.

