Who is Louis Lappe? Californian two-way sensation's LLWS heroics explored

Lappe, a 6-1 two-way player for El Segundo, played for California and the West Region in the Little League World Series. The motivation for all of California's LLWS victories has been Lappe.

He hit a walk-off home run in the final game and outplayed Texas in the U.S. championship after helping California defeat Tennessee and Rhode Island in elimination rounds.

Louis Lappe did it all to push California into the #LLWS Championship Game tomorrow 10Ks | 5 RBIs | HR

CONGRATULATIONS! El Segundo has won the Little League World Series over Curacao, after a walk-off home run by Louis Lappe in the sixth inning.

Louis Lappe, a Little League World Series champion

Lappe, who went by the moniker "The Natural," led the club through the regionals, going six for seven with two hits in each of the three games. Lappe was similarly powerful on the mound. In his eight innings of work, Lappe struck out 12 batters and only gave up a single once.

California's lone run came via a single home run by Lappe in a quarterfinal defeat to Texas, and his nine strikeouts in a strong pitching performance on Tuesday kept the club alive.

Louis Lappe of California Hits a Homerun. Texas 2 California 1

Lappe was unable to pitch against Tennessee on Wednesday due to pitch count regulations, but his offensive contribution was crucial in California's 5-3 victory. Lappe had a 3-for-3 batting average, with his opposite-field, two-run home run in the fifth inning serving as the difference-maker.

CALIFORNIA WINS THE #LLWS WITH A WALK-OFF HOME RUN FROM LOUIS LAPPE

In the U.S. championship game versus Texas, Lappe pitched 5.1 innings of one-run, three-hit baseball with only one walk and a staggering 10 strikeouts. He also drove in five runs on two hits, including a three-run home run.