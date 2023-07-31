Who is Luisangel Acuna? All you need to know about Mets' new trade acquisition

The Mets received Luisangel Acuna who they believe is deserving of this kind of trade in exchange for the historic transfer of Max Scherzer to the Rangers. Acuna, an all-around talent who may assist New York as early as next season, gets promoted to No. 2 prospect in the Mets' system right now.

One of Texas' best prospects, Luisangel Acuna will also be a top player in New York's farm system. Acuna is the younger brother of Atlanta All-Star Ronald Acuna. The 21-year-old shortstop has played in 84 games in Double-A this season and has a slash line of .323/.384/.472, which indicates that he might advance to Triple-A before the season is up.

Luisangel Acuna's pitching style

In 2018, Acuna left Venezuela for $425,000, more than quadrupling the $100,000 incentive his older brother Ronald received with the Braves four years earlier. Acuna was in the middle of his greatest season to date as a 21-year-old in Double-A when the Rangers dealt him to the Mets. He stood out as one of the top all-around players in the 2022 Arizona Fall League.

Acuna attacks pitches with a powerful, aggressive swing with his right hand. He won't walk excessively and doesn't strike out too much, but he pursues, swings, and misses too much against slowballs and doesn't always make good contact.

He could hit .270 with 20 or more home runs per season if he calms down a bit and drives the ball in the air more frequently. Before the deal, Luisangel Acuna stole 126 bases in 151 tries while playing full-season baseball with good speed and baserunning knowledge. His ability to stay at shortstop was questioned at one point in his career, but he has since proven that he has the range and arm strength to do it. Luisangel Acuna is physically fit and has the skills to play everywhere on the pitch.