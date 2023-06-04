Who is Luken Baker? Meet Cardinals top prospect following MLB callup

Luken Baker is finally making his debut for the St. Louis Cardinals in the MLB. Baseball fans are curious to know more about this new addition to the team.

Luken Baker was born on March 10, 1997, in Spring, Texas. He attended Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. He was considered to be a prospect for the 2015 MLB draft but he chose to attend TCU and play collegiate baseball for them. In 2016, he was named the Big 12 Conference's Freshman of the Year at TCU.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The St. Louis Cardinals selected him during the second round of the 2018 MLB draft. Since then, he has played in the minor leagues with various teams like Gulf Coast Cardinals, Peoria Chiefs, Palm Beach Cardinals, Springfield Cardinals, and Memphis Redbirds.

Baker has been a standout hitter for the Cardinals system. He has hit 18 home runs in 54 games with the Memphis Redbirds, with a batting average of .313 and an OPS of 1.076. He is considered as a power-hitting prospect with the potential to hit home runs for the Cardinals.

Now that he's making his Cardinals debut, he'll be up against Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed starter Rich Hill.

Luken Baker's minor league career

Luken Baker on St. Louis Cardinals Photo Day

Luken Baker is an upcoming talent. He developed his career in the minor leagues. He developed a batting average of .500 for the Gulf Coast Cardinals. For the Peoria Chiefs, he scored a batting average of .288 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs in 37 games.

During his stint with the Palm Beach Cardinals, he was honored with the Florida State League Player of the Month for August 2019. Then in 2021, he appeared in 91 games for the Springfield Cardinals and slashed .248/.322/.530 with 26 home runs and 68 RBIs. In 2022, for the Memphis Redbirds, he slashed .228/.289/.294 with 21 home runs and 64 RBIs. In 2023, he is all geared up for his MLB debut. He can prove to be a threat to the Pittsburgh Pirates with his hitting skills.

Baker can be a valuable member of the St. Louis Cardinals if he continues to sharpen his baseball skills as his career progresses toward the future.

Poll : 0 votes