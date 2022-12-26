Who makes MLB jerseys? 

Jerseys are the most distinguishable part of any MLB team. The colors and designs are just as central to the identity of the team, and have been around for generations in some cases.

When a team acquires a big name by virtue of a trade or a signing, the first images that come out are pictures of the new player wearing the team's jersey.

Although jerseys are widely recognized by fans, much less is known about how exactly the jerseys are made and where. Today, we will be exploring how jerseys are made, and who makes them.

"The Washington Nationals and Wizards have each unveiled cherry blossom jerseys, paying homage to DC's famous flowers. The Nike collaboration is the first uniform campaign between MLB and NBA teams from the same market." - @ Front Office Sports

Jerseys were originally made out of real fabric. Since the 1970s, teams began producing jerseys using synthetic fabrics. This allowed for teams to use stronger colors. Notable examples of teams who have revolutionized their jerseys around this time are the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates.

From 2005 to 2019, Majestic Athletic made the official jerseys for the league. Majestic is headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania. The contract with Majestic, who also manufactured NFL jerseys for a time, was extended in 2007, eventually terminating in 2019.

Although Under Armour was originally thought to be the brand that would be replacing Majestic, the contract was eventually handed to Nike in 2019. Nike continues to produce MLB jerseys worn by on-field players to this day.

"Do you like the new Nike MLB jerseys?" - @ Baseball Bros

In 2020, Nike reached a deal with Majestic's parent company, Fanatics Inc. to use their facility in Easton, Pennsylvania to produce the jerseys. This would mean that the best jersey-making facility in the United States would continue to do what it does best. All the league's jerseys are made in the USA.

The world of MLB jerseys is an ever-changing one

MLB jerseys can range from iconic designs to unpopular color schemes that fans might regret ever seeing. In 2022, the league unveiled a series of "City Connect" uniform designs that showcase features of the home city of a group of teams.

Regardless of where they are made, jerseys are often the soul of the team, and a prime way for teams to be recognized at home and on the road.

