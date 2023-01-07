Who has managed the most games in MLB history?

Dusty Baker is one of the winningest managers in MLB history, yet he won his first World Series championship this season. The 73-year-old skipper finally secured his first title in 25 years in charge. Baker spent time with the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals, and San Franciso Giants.

"Honored and humbled to meet the great Dusty Baker last night. He came up to me and told me he was a fan of mine. Made my entire night!" - Kenny Thomas

Dusty Baker has led his teams 3,384 times throughout his career, with an overall record of 2,093-1,790. His 3,384 games place him 10th all-time in games managed.

However, that number is dwarfed by legendary baseball manager Connie Mack, who was in charge of 7,755 games throughout his career. The difference between Mack and second-place Tony La Russa is 2,368, which would be tied with Charlie Grimm for 44th most games as an MLB skipper.

"#OTD in 1927: Zack Wheat, 'the most popular ballplayer who ever appeared in Brooklyn' (B. Eagle), is released by Robins. Zack (below with Kid Gleason, Eddie Collins, Ty Cobb & Connie Mack) would sign with A's (with 8 future HOFers including Mack) & bat .324 in his final season" - Behind the Bag

Mack's managerial career began in 1894 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, ending in 1950 with the Philadelphia Athletics. His 3,731 wins will never be surpassed, meaning he is the best MLB skipper in history, right? Well, his 3,948 total losses will also stand the test of time. He holds 1,433 more losses than Tony La Russa, who sits second on the all-time list.

Throughout his extraordinary career, Mack won five World Series titles in 1910, 1911, 1913, 1929, and 1930. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1937.

"Connie Mack addresses the Armed forces who were serving in World War II. Major League Baseball sent over highlights of the 1944 World Series. #Philadelphia #Athletics" - Amazin' A's Craze

Joe McCarthy and Casey Stengel have the most World Series titles as managers in MLB history

McCarthy's all-time record of 2,125-1,333 gives him a winning percentage of .615%, which ranks first in MLB history. He also has the highest postseason winning percentage of .698. McCarthy won all seven of his World Series titles with the New York Yankees.

"Today In 1935: Baseball legends Lou Gehrig, Ford Frick, Babe Ruth, Bill McKechnie & Joe McCarthy pose before a Boston #Braves vs. New York #Yankees spring training game in St. Petersburg, Florida! #MLB #History" - Baseball by BSmile

Stengel ranks 13th on the all-time MLB wins list with 1,905 and has a career win percentage of .508%. Those numbers, coupled with his seven World Series titles, certainly warrant recognition as one of the best ever to do so.

