Who is Marcus Semien's wife, Tarah Murrey? A glimpse into personal life of Rangers shortstop

Marcus Semien plays shortstop and second base for the Texas Rangers of Major League Baseball.

Tarah Murrey, the shortstop's wife and high school sweetheart, is familiar with the highs and lows of an active lifestyle. Other than coming from a family of elite athletes, she has experience of her own to highlight.

She was born on March 28, 1990. Tarah played volleyball for both her high school and college teams. Speaking of her education, she attended St. Mary's High School (as did her husband), and earned a sociology degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

At the University of California, Berkeley, Murrey took part in volleyball games for Cuatto Giaveno Volley and Vaqueras de Bayamón.

She additionally won the Girls' Youth NORCECA Volleyball Championship in 2006 and received the most valuable player honor.

From 2015 to 2016, Murrey assisted in coaching the volleyball team at her previous institution.

"Semien family at the Warriors game." - caseyprattABC7

Murrey and Seimen have three boys called Isaiah, Joshua, and Eli.

Oakland A's @Athletics @SutterHealth "It's a blessing to have my first child born in the East Bay and play for the Oakland A's." -Marcus Semien .@SutterHealth "It's a blessing to have my first child born in the East Bay and play for the Oakland A's." -Marcus Semien https://t.co/2EVBhLA7Nf

"Isaiah Semien wanted in on the #OpeningDay Baby celebration!" - Athletics

Marcus Semien's professional career

Marcus Semien previously played for the Toronto Blue Jays, Oakland Athletics, and Chicago White Sox in Major League Baseball.

In addition to taking home the Silver Slugger Award and the Gold Glove Award in 2021, Semien was an All-Star.

Semien agreed to a $18 million, one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on January 30, 2021. Semien was selected to start at second base for the AL in the 2021 All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

"BREAKING: The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year, $18 million deal with infielder Marcus Semien." - Sportsnet

Semien concluded the 2021 campaign with an MLB-best .265/.334/.538 batting line, 45 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 86 extra-base hits.

Semien and the Texas Rangers reached a seven-year, $175 million deal on December 1, 2021.

