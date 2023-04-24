San Diego Padres' Matt Carpenter is a popular infielder. In 2011, he completed an important milestone when he married MacKenzie Carpenter.

MacKenzie Carpenter (nee Detmore) was born on January 7. She is the daughter of Paul Byron Detmore and Nancy Detmore. She also has an older brother, Brad Detmore, who also played baseball.

MacKenzie Carpenter attended Texas A&M and graduated in December 2010. After her school years, she worked as a physical education teacher and was also the volleyball coach at Fort Settlement Middle School.

Matt and MacKenzie have known each other for a very long time. They met on the playground when he was 11 years old. At school, they started dating and had an on-off relationship until college when they became steady.

She always supported his dreams and even gifted him a Lance Berkman poster to keep him motivated. Once Matt started playing professional baseball, they got engaged and eventually married in 2011.

Do Matt and MacKenzie Carpenter have children?

MacKenzie and Matt CarpenterCarpenter have a daughter, Kinley Rae Carpenter, born on May 25, 2016. Their son, Kannon Lee Carpenter, was born on November 7, 2017.

Matt and McKenzie Carpenter with their children

Kannon is already interested in playing baseball because he sometimes helps his father during his training. MacKenzie and Matt Carpenter are living a happy and healthy life together with their children.

