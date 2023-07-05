Who is Mauricio Dubon's wife, Nancy Herrera? A glimpse into the personal life of Astros' Shortstop

The Houston Astros' emerging sensation Mauricio Dubon showed off his skills as he faced his former team, the San Francisco Giants. The young outfielder seized the opportunity to showcase what the Giants had missed out on, as he felt they had mistreated him during his time with the organization.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Mauricio Dubón is fired up. He said he knew he was going to have a big moment today and said it meant a lot to beat the Giants because “I wasn’t treated the right way over there.” Mauricio Dubón is fired up. He said he knew he was going to have a big moment today and said it meant a lot to beat the Giants because “I wasn’t treated the right way over there.”

Hailing from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Mauricio Dubón is a professional baseball shortstop and utility man who now proudly wears the Houston Astros jersey. He is married to Nancy Herrera, and they share a beautiful bond.

No life is perfect but it does have perfect moments - mauriciod10

Nancy holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in management and international business from Loyola University in New Orleans.

The couple's romantic journey took an enchanting turn when Dubón proposed to Nancy in Disneyland Paris. On October 15, 2019, Nancy joyfully accepted the proposal, and they exchanged their vows in November 2020, celebrating their union.

#SFGiants We’ve got more newlyweds! Congratulations, Mauricio + Nancy 🧡📸: nancysherrera // Instagram We’ve got more newlyweds! Congratulations, Mauricio + Nancy 🧡📸: nancysherrera // Instagram#SFGiants https://t.co/aHcEdYRDLU

11/21/20 To infinity and beyond ❤️💍 - mauriciod10

Mauricio Dubon's baseball career with Houston Astros

Dubón was dealt to the Houston Astros on May 14, 2022. With this deal, Dubón became the second player from Honduras to play for the Astros, joining Gerald Young.

SFGiants @SFGiants The #SFGiants and the Houston Astros completed a trade today, with C/1B Michael Papierski joining the Giants organization in exchange for IF/OF Mauricio Dubón. Papierski will report to Triple-A Sacramento. The #SFGiants and the Houston Astros completed a trade today, with C/1B Michael Papierski joining the Giants organization in exchange for IF/OF Mauricio Dubón. Papierski will report to Triple-A Sacramento.

On June 19, 2022, Dubón made his debut at shortstop and blasted his first home run while wearing an Astros jersey. In 197 at-bats in 2022, Dubón batted .208/.254/.294. He participated in a total of six games in each of the Astros' postseason series. He also became the first player from Honduras to play in and win a World Series in Major League history.

Dubón and the Astros reached a one-year, $1.4 million contract on January 13, 2023, to avoid arbitration.

