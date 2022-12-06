Who is Max Scherzer's wife? Meet Erica Scherzer

When Max Scherzer retires, he will likely go down as one of the best pitchers of the modern era, as well as the highest paid pitcher in history. Indeed, he is one of a kind.

Throughout his 15 year career, Scherzer has seemingly done it all. He has led the MLB in wins four times, WHIP four times, strikeouts three times, and started the most games twice. Scherzer has also claimed three Cy Young Awards. His first came as a member of the Detroit Tigers in 2013. His second two were back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017 with the Washington Nationals.

When Max Scherzer hit the free agency market after last season as a 37-year-old, the interest was red-hot. Although myriad teams were vying for him, he eventually chose to sign with the New York Mets.

It is not hard to imagine why; the Mets offered Scherzer a three-year deal that would see him earn $130 million over three years. With an annual contract value of about $43 million, the signing made him the highest paid MLB player ever.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Charity alert: Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica -- both noted dog lovers and rescue advocates -- are sponsoring the adoption fees for all dogs over 30 pounds adopted from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey now through June 12. Charity alert: Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica -- both noted dog lovers and rescue advocates -- are sponsoring the adoption fees for all dogs over 30 pounds adopted from St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey now through June 12. https://t.co/u1woT955vw

So Scherzer is beyond reproach on the field, what about off of it? Well, Scherzer is happily married to a woman named Erica. Max Scherzer first met Erica when they were both students at the University of Missouri. Max was the star pitcher on the Varsity team while Erica was a dab hand at softball.

The pair began dating in 2005, Max's final year of college. A year later, he was drafted 11th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks, and two years later, the couple made the move to Detroit.

Erica Scherzer no longer plays softball. Instead, she is involved in a number of charitable causes. Most notably, the Humane Rescue Alliance, which helps misplaced and mistreated animals. The couple, especially Erica, are known for their philanthropy when it comes to animals, especially dogs.

Britt Ghiroli @Britt_Ghiroli Derek Alexander Scherzer was born yesterday at 5:38 pm, according to Erica Scherzer’s instagram.



It’s the couple’s third child and first son. Congrats to the Scherzer family! Derek Alexander Scherzer was born yesterday at 5:38 pm, according to Erica Scherzer’s instagram. It’s the couple’s third child and first son. Congrats to the Scherzer family! https://t.co/p0Xq8q07hN

The pair tied the knot in 2013, and welcomed their first daughter Brooke in 2018. The pair followed up with another daughter, Kacey, in 2019. In May 2021, Scherzer threw a complete game against the Miami Marlins on the day the pair welcomed their first son, Derek.

Max Scherzer is an ace card for the New York Mets in their division

Although the 2022 season started out with an injury scare, Scherzer made his mark on his new team. He finished the season with a 11-5 record and an ERA of 2.29.

Although the New York Mets met their match in the postseason much earlier than expected, we all know that the team will heavily rely on Scherzer next season to stay competitive in one of baseball's toughest divisions.

