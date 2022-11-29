Who is Miguel Cabrera's wife, Rosangel Cabrera?

It's official, Miguel Cabrera announced that the 2023 season will be the final one of his legendary MLB career. According to MLB.com's Christina DeNicola, at a mostly Spanish press conference on Monday, Cabrera said:

"It feels a little weird to say that. I thought I'm not going to say never, but I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball.”

Woodward Tigers @WoodwardTigers



For most Tigers fans, they will probably never see a player like Miguel Cabrera again in their lifetime.



He had discussions with his wife, Rosangel, and Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch in which he said:

“I've had a lot of conversation with my family and AJ,” he said. “I don't know. We'll see if I can stay in the organization with the Tigers, help young guys, help their development."

Juan Prado Correa @JuanPradoCorre3 José Miguel Cabrera Torres,

Nacimiento: 18 de abril de 1983 (edad 39 años), Maracay

Estatura: 1,93 m

Cónyuge: Rosangel Cabrera (m. 2002)

Equipo actual: Detroit Tigers (#24 / Primera base)

"José Miguel Cabrera Torres, Nacimiento: 18 de abril de 1983 (edad 39 años), Maracay, Estatura: 1,93 m, Cónyuge: Rosangel Cabrera (m. 2002), Equipo actual: Detroit Tigers (#24 / Primera base), Hijos: Christopher Alexander Cabrera, Isabella Cabrera, Rosangel Cabrera"

Cabrera's wife Rosangel was born in Maracay, Venezuela on July 2, 1983. She attended the same high school as Miguel, with the couple dating and eventually getting married on June 17, 2002.

Rosangel and Miguel have three children (Christopher, Isabella, and Rosangel). While the couple has struggled at times, they have remained married for over 20 years. Rosangel filed for divorce in 2017 but changed her mind.

An active member of the community, she works as one of the sole executives of the Miguel Cabrera Foundation. The non-profit organization was founded in 2007, offering hope by helping young athletes fulfill their dreams as well as providing support to communities.

Jason Beck @beckjason



mlb.com/tigers/news/mi… Miguel Cabrera and his wife Rosangel are donating $250,000 to Detroit-area causes for coronavirus impacts: Miguel Cabrera and his wife Rosangel are donating $250,000 to Detroit-area causes for coronavirus impacts:mlb.com/tigers/news/mi…

Miguel Cabrera's Triple Crown season

Among his many career accomplishments, his most impressive may have come in 2012 when he became the 17th player in MLB history to hit for the Triple Crown. Cabrera finished the season with 44 home runs, 139 RBIs, and a .330 batting average to claim the crown.

Woodward Tigers @WoodwardTigers Tigers Throwback Moment:



On October 3rd, 2012 during a Tigers and Royal game, Miggy officially won the Triple Crown.



Shoutout to Royals fans for being so classy. Tigers Throwback Moment:On October 3rd, 2012 during a Tigers and Royal game, Miggy officially won the Triple Crown.Shoutout to Royals fans for being so classy. https://t.co/HnQ5GjNSjZ

No player has won the Triple Crown since.

