Who is Mike Moustakas' wife, Stephanie Moustakas? A glimpse into the married life of Angels' latest trade acquisition

On June 23rd, 2023, the Angels acquired infielder Mike Moustakas. The 34-year-old Moustakas was dismissed by the Reds in January, incurring a $22MM loss for the team. He signed a minor league contract with the Rockies in March, and after a great spring, he was able to make the Opening Day roster.

.@Angels acquire INF Mike Moustakas from @Rockies for Minor League RHP Connor Van Scoyoc. - MLB

Born in Los Angeles on September 11, 1988, Mike Moustakas is the son of Connie and Mike Moustakas Sr., who was a former college football player for UCLA.

He is married to Stephanie Moustakas, born Stephanie Elizabeth Kinzler Franklyn on May 2, 1989, in Los Angeles, California. Stephanie works as a gem planner in Los Angeles and has a passion for fashion and accessories. She has launched her own line of high-end jewelry called SMFJ (Stephanie Moustakas Jewelry).

Stephanie and Mike have four children together, three daughters and one son.

Mike Moustakas' career with Angels

Mike Moustakas, 34, found himself at a turning point in his baseball career after being released by the Reds in January despite having $22 million left on his contract and entering the 2023 season without a team.

Moustakas was exchanged for Connor Van Scoyoc by the Los Angeles Angels on June 24, 2023. In early March, during spring training, the Colorado Rockies took a chance on the three-time All-Star, signing him to a minor-league contract. Later, he put together a strong campaign, and now the career of this native of Southern California has completed a full circle. He was acquired by the Angels late on Saturday in exchange for a strong bat and to help them bolster their depth in the infield.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Rockies have traded Mike Moustakas to the Angels in the middle of their series The Rockies have traded Mike Moustakas to the Angels in the middle of their series https://t.co/POKRqH7GBj

Moustakas, a skilled hitter and defender, may assist the Angels by filling in for Anthony Rendon and Gio Urshela when they are injured at first base or third base, respectively. He is also capable of pinch-hitting off the bench.

Moustakas played in 47 games with the Rockies this season, batting.270 with seven doubles, four home runs, and 17 RBI. He was the pinch-hitter leader in the majors with six RBI going into Sunday's game.

