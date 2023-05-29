Who is Mike Soroka's girlfriend, Claire Bergh? A glimpse into the personal life of Atlanta Braves pitcher

For Mike Soroka, the journey back has been a long one, and he still has a way to go. Right-handed starting pitcher Mike Soroka with the Atlanta Braves has endured a string of unlucky years. His Achilles rupture was bad, but it is tragic that he did it again after only a year.

We're back🤘🏼

Soroka is a Calgary native who attended Bishop Carroll High School. Soroka was second in the National League Rookie of the Year Award voting and was an MLB All-Star in 2019. He was the Braves' youngest Opening Day starter in 2020.

Currently, the 25-year-old is seeing Claire Bergh, a former Bryant University football player. Claire Bergh works in the banking sector. Claire works as a corporate banker in the energy business at Scotiabank. She has worked at the bank's Calgary, Alberta, branch for the past three and a half years, starting in September 2019. She attended Ernest Manning High School and MEI International Academy.

Thanks @bravesfdn for a great night! ✨

Since August 2022, Soroka and Claire Bergh have been openly dating. At Big Mountain Pass in Utah on August 2, 2022, Claire and the Braves pitcher shared a few pictures on his Instagram account.

Home

Celebrating the Swanson's

Count on Mike Soroka for the Atlanta Braves.

Mike Soroka put a lot of effort into getting himself into this situation. Soroka probably won't be sleeping much either, waiting for his return. There was no better moment for his comeback. With Fried and Wright on the IL, the squad has been frantically trying to locate guns. Thankfully, men have stepped forward to keep this team operating efficiently.

Mike Soroka will join the #Braves and start tomorrow for them.

Mike Soroka will join the #Braves and start tomorrow for them.

As Soroka makes his way back to the mound on Monday, all eyes will be on him. He should no longer suffer from ailments and hopefully should be able to play the rest of the season without any problems.

