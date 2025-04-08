Who is Mike Yastrzemski's wife Paige? Know all about the Giants star's personal life

After enduring a slightly underwhelming season in 2024, batting .231 with 18 home runs and 99 RBIs, outfielder Mike Yastrzemski has kicked off his 2025 campaign off to a flying start, currently batting .333 with a homer and four RBIs.
A steadfast pillar of support for 'Yaz' off the field is his wife, Paige, who is a regular at Oracle Park, cheering the Giants on whenever her husband is on the diamond.
Per sources, Mike Yastrzemski first met his future wife back when both were enrolled at Vanderbilt University. Just like Mike, who played for the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team, Paige was also an athlete, playing lacrosse at the collegiate level.
Drafted by the Baltimore Orioles after finishing college, Mike and Paige continued to date for a few years while the outfielder played in the minor leagues. Eventually, they announced their engagement in January of 2017 via Instagram.
The pair then went on to tie the knot in November the following year, in a ceremony that took place in Nashville, Tennessee. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Quinley, in December of 2021. Their second child, a son named Michael, was born in April of 2024.
On the professional front, Paige Yastrzemski currently works as a yoga instructor, running her own brand known as 'SayYazYoga.'
Mike Yastrzemski adorably shouts out daughter Quinley when talking about latest home run, wife Paige shares
Facing off against fellow AL West hopefuls the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, NL West outfit the San Francisco Giants came away with a 5-4 victory, sweeping the series. Playing an influential role in the important win was outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who hit his first home run of the season against Mariners' ace Bryan Woo.
Speaking about his exploits shortly after the game came to an end, Yastrzemski revealed that his daughter had 'asked for a home run' before the game that day, and he, of course, had to do his best to deliver. Mike's wife, Paige, shared a clip of the wholesome comment shortly after via her Instagram story.
"#GirlDad" Paige Yastrzemski captioned her Instagram story
Having disappointingly missed out on the playoffs back in 2024, the Giants have gotten off to a strong start this season, currently 8-2. Fans will hope Mike Yastrzemski and his teammates can continue to stay consistent in the months to follow and manage to book a ticket to the postseason.