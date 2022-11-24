Who is the only MLB player to use his first name on his jersey?

Japanese legend Ichiro Suzuki holds a distinct record as the only player in MLB with his first name on his jersey. He made it clear that, just as he had in his native Japan, he only wanted to be recognized by his first name, making history in May 2001.

Since he was the first player to have his first name on his jersey, some fans may not know his full name. Thus the legend of Ichiro was born.

MLB Stats @MLBStats 18 years ago today, Ichiro became the 2nd player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season (Fred Lynn, 1975). 18 years ago today, Ichiro became the 2nd player ever to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season (Fred Lynn, 1975). https://t.co/317CmV9PhE

Through his 13 and a half seasons with the Mariners, Ichiro became as much a part of Mariners lore as Ken Griffey Jr. or Edgar Martinez. A late-comer to the MLB, he joined Seattle at the age of 27 and still managed 3,089 hits in the majors. Combining those with his 1,278 hits in Japan's major league, makes him the player with the most hits in professional baseball history.

Besides this, he also holds the record for the most hits in a single season. On October 1, 2004, Ichiro Suzuki broke George Sisler’s single-season record with his 258th hit. He went on to finish the season with 262 total base hits. He also sits 10th on that list by hitting 242 during his 2001 rookie campaign.

MLB Vault @MLBVault OTD in 2004, Ichiro broke George Sisler's 84-year record for most hits in a season.



He would end with 262 hits that season, a mark that might never be bested. OTD in 2004, Ichiro broke George Sisler's 84-year record for most hits in a season.He would end with 262 hits that season, a mark that might never be bested. https://t.co/j7WLn1lGtW

Ichiro will undoubtedly find himself inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in 2025. Though he played for the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, he will enter the Hall of Fame as a Mariner. He remains the franchise leader in hits (2,542), batting average (.321), at-bats (7,907), triples (79), and stolen bases (438).

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Ichiro literally took his eyes off the ball, scaling the wall until the last second and still managed to catch it. Ichiro literally took his eyes off the ball, scaling the wall until the last second and still managed to catch it. https://t.co/9M1Of2pbFb

Want to buy Ichiro's game-worn jersey?

Currently, on Amazon.com, fans of the legendary Seattle Mariners outfielder can purchase an authentic game-worn Ichiro jersey for a measly $21,000 USD. The jersey is verified as game-worn by Fanatics Authentic.

