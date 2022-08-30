"Baseball will forever be my soul, and my mission is to keep helping both players and fans appreciate this special game" - MLB legend Ichiro Suzuki inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame

One of the greatest Seattle Mariners of all time, Ichiro Suzuki, was inducted into the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame on Saturday. The term iconic gets thrown around so often that the word is starting to lose meaning. However, when discussing the career of Ichiro Suzuki, there are few words more fitting.

Through his 13 1/2 seasons with the Mariners, Ichiro became as much a part of Mariners lore as Ken Griffey Jr. or Edgar Martinez. He was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, and the 2001 MVP and Rookie of the Year.

In his induction speech, Ichiro communicated the impact the game has had on him and his desires for future generations.

“Baseball will forever be my soul, and my mission is to keep helping both players and fans appreciate this special game,” Suzuki said.

I loved Ichiro as a player. My minor league teammates and I would emulate many of his on field mannerisms. Now I consider him a mentor. Congrats Ichiro, on your Mariners HOF induction. Pizzas are on me!

Ichiro's reach extended beyond Seattle, and he became one of the most beloved players league-wide. He was a fan favorite, a role model, and an example for colleagues and future MLB players.

Ichiro Suzuki's baseball legacy

The 48-year-old Japanese outfielder became not only one of the most talented players in Mariners history, but also in professional baseball history. A late-comer to the MLB, Ichiro joined Seattle at the age of 27 and still managed 3,089 hits in the majors. Combine those with his 1,278 hits in Japan's major league, and Ichiro Suzuki finds himself with the most hits in professional baseball history.

There was seemingly nothing that Ichiro couldn't do. He holds the MLB's single-season record for hits with 262, as well as managing 10 straight 200+ hit seasons. But aside from his hitting ability, Ichiro was a vacuum in the outfield, going on to win 10 Gold Glove Awards.

Ichiro's future

Now a special assistant with the Mariners, Ichiro hopes to share the magic of baseball with future generations.

Ichiro Suzuki will undoubtedly find himself inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame when first becomes eligible in 2025. Though he played for the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins, he will enter the Hall of Fame as a Mariner. He remains the franchise leader in hits (2,542), batting average (.321), at-bats (7,907), triples (79), and stolen bases (438).

